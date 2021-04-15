IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Rajasthan’s clash against Delhi

While Delhi will ride high on their tournament opener against Chennai in Mumbai, Rajasthan would walk into this encounter on the back of a narrow defeat against Punjab. But familiar questions will haunt the two sides, can Rajasthan pull it off without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer?

During his first stint as the captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson had the help of Ben Stokes but for the Thursday encounter against Delhi, the young skipper would have to do without the services of the all-rounder, who stands ruled out of the tournament. That’s the second big blow for the franchise after Jofra Archer’s operation. On the other hand, things in Delhi look calm and serene, even without the presence of their skipper Shreyas Iyer, with the franchise well led by Rishabh Pant. But will the fortunes change?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L

Against Punjab, the Royals had unearthed a gem in the form of Chetan Sakariya, the bowler who immediately made an impact with his left-arm for the franchise. However, around him, the bowling department was pretty ordinary, conceding 221 runs against Punjab Kings, with the new signing Chris Morris picking up 2/41. With the bat, it was a familiar tale, as one-man Sanju Samson nearly turned the tide in his side’s favour before holing out on the last delivery, to a narrow four-run loss.

Delhi Capitals - W

Delhi though stormed their way to two points against a lacklustre Chennai side in Mumbai, where their bowling attack and their top-order came to the party. After a season of frustration with injuries and combinations, Delhi finally fielded Avesh Khan, a move that made quick dividends, with the pacer accounting for Faf du Plessis. With the bat, there were the usual suspects, in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who eased Delhi’s way past Chennai.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head

Total – 22

Rajasthan Royals - 11

Delhi Capitals - 11

No Result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Last Meeting

The last time these two sides faced each other, Delhi unearthed a new Indian talent in the form of Tushar Deshpande. However, in terms of the result, batting first, Delhi on the back of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer’s half-centuries, put on 161 on the board. While Royals were 81/3 in the chase, they succumbed to a 13-run loss in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 - Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler (wk), Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keeper - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen - Manan Vohra, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Riyan Parag

All-rounders - Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers - Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Chetan Sakariya

Captain - Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain - Prithvi Shaw

Match info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Match 7

Date – Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai