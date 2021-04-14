Twitter reacts to Shahbaz Ahmed’s ‘clutch’ triple-wicket over to help RCB make a stunning comeback

Today at 11:30 PM
Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Shahbaz Ahmed - picking up the ball in the 17th over of the innings, claimed three wickets, conceding just the one run to lead RCB to an easy win. On the other hand, from a favourable position, SRH collapsed to their second straight loss in Chennai.
Another day, another thriller
What a game! Brilliant captaincy by King @imVkohli to bring in #Shahbaz into the attack! Very impressed by #Harshal to show he's got the nerves to bowl at the death! What a win for @RCBTweets looks like one hell of a season ahead! Terrible batting display by @SunRisers! #SRHvRCB— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 14, 2021
Another good game at Chennai ! Excellent captaincy by VK . Bairstow should open for SRH .— SV (@SdulV11) April 14, 2021
What comebcak by RCB
Fantastic captaincy By virat.he hold the slow bowlers till death. Shabaz Ahmad pitching perfect length with less pave and turn.come on RCB #IPL2021— siddharth (@siddharth18_vkl) April 14, 2021
Yesterday it was Rohit, today Kohli. Brilliant Captaincy from Virat which eventually was followed by the execution of his bowlers. Well done #RCB #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB— Somil (@somilgogri16) April 14, 2021
Excellent captaincy by Kohli to bring Shahbaz into the attack
What a Great captaincy by Virat Kohli👌Take a bow for Shahbaz , Siraj and Harshal patel Congratulations @RCBTweets#PlayBold#WeAreChallengers#SRHvRCB— rushi.bade18 (@RushikeshBade2) April 14, 2021
just a reminder to those who hate Virat Kohli : Indian Captaincy is in safe hands 🙂— 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 (@oyehappy) April 14, 2021
LoL
There is a new disaster horror movie in town. It's called "Death Overs in Chennai".— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
Well done @RCBTweets . Never give up is the lesson of the last two games at Chennai.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021
Can't agree more
Kohli has done well here to keep the slower bowlers back for the end. I include Harshal Patel in that list!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
