    Twitter reacts to Shahbaz Ahmed’s ‘clutch’ triple-wicket over to help RCB make a stunning comeback

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:30 PM

    Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Shahbaz Ahmed - picking up the ball in the 17th over of the innings, claimed three wickets, conceding just the one run to lead RCB to an easy win. On the other hand, from a favourable position, SRH collapsed to their second straight loss in Chennai.

    Another day, another thriller

    What comebcak by RCB

    Excellent captaincy by Kohli to bring Shahbaz into the attack

    LoL

    Can't agree more

