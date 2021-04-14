Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Virat Kohli rattling the chair after dismissal

Full disappointed King Kohli 😭😭



Kya hogayaking aapko after lockdown 😓 your not playing like old Virat 😭



I don't know When you got out then literally come tears from my eyes 😭😭



When you are out then that day I couldn't sleep well 😭😓😓



Always loving you 😘😘@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/njc5VPjp8p