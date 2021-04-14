Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Virat Kohli rattling the chair after dismissal

Today at 9:51 PM
After scoring a 29-ball 33, Virat Kohli was dismissed in the simplest of fashions, off Jason Holder’s bowling after a brilliant catch from Vijay Shankar. While Kohli looked frustrated with his dismissal, it was during his walk back when he really tried to smash an ‘unbreakable’ chair.
Why you do this to your fans, Virat?
Full disappointed King Kohli 😭😭— Allu Eswar Naik (@allueswarnaik) April 14, 2021
Kya hogayaking aapko after lockdown 😓 your not playing like old Virat 😭
I don't know When you got out then literally come tears from my eyes 😭😭
When you are out then that day I couldn't sleep well 😭😓😓
Always loving you 😘😘@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/njc5VPjp8p
#RCBvsSRH— Shubham J. Ghatul Patil (@ghatuls) April 14, 2021
Frustrated Virat Kohli walks off after getting out caught Vijay Shankar off Jason Holder tonight.#IPL2021 #IPL #ViratKohli #ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/0Ivy84EiAN
Got out cheaply
Kohli frustrated with himself 😅😅#RCBvsSRH #ViratKohli #IPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/QS1tiKIQLo— Abhilash Kumar (@AbhilashK95) April 14, 2021
Mother of coincidence
Virat Kohli in IPL 2021:— Official Shamsi ( M S H ) (@MsHaidri) April 14, 2021
First match - 33(29).
4 fours.
Got out in the 13th over.
Second match - 33(29).
4 fours.
Got out in the 13th over.
What's going on with #ViratKohli #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/7EyfXKieT6
Gauti reminiscing his cricket days
Gautam Gambhir just said that he got fined for damaging a chair out of frustration when he was playing for KKR against RCB— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 14, 2021
So he's like - Hope Virat doesn't get fined for what he did today! #IPL2021 #RCBvsSRH
Virat Kohli against MI - 33 off 29 with 4 boundaries.— Dwaipayan Mukherjee (@Dwai_Doyen) April 14, 2021
Virat Kohli against SRH - 33 off 29 with 4 boundaries.
Getting out cheaply isn't a concern. But failing to get that big score after getting a start will hurt the #RCB skipper.
Wickets at key moments for #SRH #RCBvsSRH
Parthiv's commentary for RCB is all but biased?
*Star Sports Commentators*— . (@Bablurockzzzz) April 14, 2021
Yesterday when Rohit got out on 43(32):
Rohit never really got going, was struggling a bit with timing
Today when Virat got out on 33(29):
Fantastic little cameo from Virat Kohli 😂😂
Virat Kohli these days:— cruel summer (@_youre_grounded) April 14, 2021
🔹Come to the crease
🔹Get set
🔹Making it seem like he'll make a big score
🔹Get out in 30s, 40s or 50s
🔹Then Overacting (staring at pitch, kicking chairs) 😂
🔹Get demoted in ICC rankings
... Continued
kohli looks really angry
#RCBvsSRH— Shubham J. Ghatul Patil (@ghatuls) April 14, 2021
Exasperated Virat Kohli caught on camera hitting a chair with his bat while walking off to pavilion after getting out tonight.#IPL2021 #IPL #ViratKohli #ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/6bkYCGWMad
