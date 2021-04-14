 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'frustrated' Virat Kohli rattling the chair after dismissal

    Virat Kohli during match 6 of the Vivo IPL 2021

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Virat Kohli rattling the chair after dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:51 PM

    After scoring a 29-ball 33, Virat Kohli was dismissed in the simplest of fashions, off Jason Holder’s bowling after a brilliant catch from Vijay Shankar. While Kohli looked frustrated with his dismissal, it was during his walk back when he really tried to smash an ‘unbreakable’ chair.

    Why you do this to your fans, Virat?

    Got out cheaply

    Mother of coincidence

    Gauti reminiscing his cricket days

    Parthiv's commentary for RCB is all but biased?

    kohli looks really angry

