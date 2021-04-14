Three bets from Delhi’s clash against Rajasthan that could land you a money heist

Unfortunately for Rajasthan Royals , their loss wasn’t the only piece of bad news that they received, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes being ruled out of the IPL, which then puts all responsibilities on the shoulder of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler . While he might have struck a 119 to charm a few on his side but faithful know that it is best to get Samson involved in everything during the start of the season, where he puts on a show, never seen before. Punjab twice and Chennai are certainly just a few teams who have experienced that nightmare. 74, 85, 30, 102, 49, 37, 13 and 102 in the previous seasons of the IPL during the first two games. That’s not it all, he also extended it with a 119, which shows that Sanju Samson is the way to move forward and the only one competing with him is Jos Buttler. Buttler’s last four innings in India - 25, 15, 0, 2 - which really shouldn’t be on the same page as Samson’s score in the country. Let’s move on to the venue, Samson has scored 330 runs in Mumbai, at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 165, with two half-centuries and a big century against Punjab. Forget other players in the franchise, Sanju Samson is the right player to trust and what better occasion than Thursday’s clash. Head to BetHive and get yourself some sweet honey, money.

Let’s move on to the next wicketkeeper, the incumbent one in the Indian setup - Rishabh Pant. Pant not only made his debut stint in the IPL as a skipper but also won his opening game as a skipper against MS Dhoni ’s Chennai Super Kings . So shouldn’t be the name on the lips, just like Samson? Unfortunately, not yet and it isn’t based on intuitions, nope! In his last six appearances for Delhi, Pant has only crossed the 21.5 mark once, which incidentally came in the final against Mumbai. Barring that, Pant has blanked that range, with scores of 21, 8, 3, 2 and 15 in five of his last six appearances. Now that’s not the only criteria, at the Wankhede, it has been the top-order who have run away with the scores in the opening two fixtures of the season. For Delhi, while Pant came into bat at No.3, the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order put on a mega-stand opening the innings, which took away the impetus. Another interesting factor from Rajasthan’s clash with Punjab at the venue - the weakness in their bowling attack. Despite having Stokes and Morris, Rajasthan could only strike once in the powerplay, which should keep Shaw-Dhawan relatively at ease, which means Pant could end up scoring under 21.5 runs, which at 1.85 is a steal-deal. So why are you waiting? Go make your deal on BetHive and earn some money for your pre-weekend party.

Prithvi Shaw to score above 20.5 @1.85

Red-hot form who? Prithvi Shaw! Since the Australia tour, Shaw has ripped apart that shell that seemingly was preventing him from scoring runs and instead that turned into this small hulk-like figure that was in action against CSK. Now, this Shaw is a ‘blockbuster’ in itself and his last seven scores are a testament to that. In the last seven games that he has played in the country, Shaw has scores of 72, 73, 165, 185*, 3, 36 and 227*. Interestingly, in only one of the last seven appearances has he not breached the 20.5 mark that is on the line today. If you do dig further, the talented opener has just played the one game in Wankhede in this year’s IPL, where he scored that 72 against CSK, where he looked god-like. Even if you ignore statistics, which you shouldn’t, technically the Shaw in action against CSK had seemingly clutched his batting mechanism and technique, which led him to trouble in Australia. Against Rajasthan, in the past, the Mumbai opener has had average outings, with 47 being his highest score, while still averaging 23.2 and striking the ball at 139.8. Last year, if Shaw had endured one of his toughest seasons, the start this year paints a different picture and a Royals bowling attack, without the presence of Jofra Archer, always struggles up top, which only makes this even easier for the little dynamite. So look no further than the Mumbaikar to ‘shaw’ up your profits, head to BetHive immediately.