Reports | Delhi Capitals sweating on Anrich Nortje's availability after contradicting COVID reports 

Today at 3:49 PM
Delhi Capitals have been left in state of confusion after pacer Anrich Nortje tested positive in one of the three COVID tests that he has undergone since his arrival in India. The Proteas pacer had missed Delhi's opening game against Chennai Super Kings due to his late arrival in the country.
Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in India with maddening rise in the number of cases, in the last few days. Despite that, IPL 2021 is going on in full swing, albeit behind the doors without crowds. But that hasn't stopped in a number of people getting infected with the deadly virus as few players, groundstaff, TV crew and team's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in what comes as a scare for Delhi Capitals, South Africa's Anrich Nortje's has returned with contradicting COVID reports, if reports are to believed.
Cricbuzz reports that the Proteas pacer had tested negative on his arrival from South Africa but then in the second test, he returned with a positive report. But, then again in the third test, Norje is believed to have tested negative for the virus. He will again undergo a COVID test today to determine whether he is infected with the disease or not. Notably, Axar Patel has already been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus from the DC outfit. RCB's Daniel Sams and Devdutt Paddikal had also tested positive for the virus earlier, but Padikkal has now joined the squad after fully recovering from the virus.
