Reports | Delhi Capitals sweating on Anrich Nortje's availability after contradicting COVID reports 

Cricbuzz reports that the Proteas pacer had tested negative on his arrival from South Africa but then in the second test, he returned with a positive report. But, then again in the third test, Norje is believed to have tested negative for the virus. He will again undergo a COVID test today to determine whether he is infected with the disease or not. Notably, Axar Patel has already been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus from the DC outfit. RCB's Daniel Sams and Devdutt Paddikal had also tested positive for the virus earlier, but Padikkal has now joined the squad after fully recovering from the virus.