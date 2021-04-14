IPL 2021 | Loss against RCB a very bitter pill to swallow, admits David Warner

Chennai has now officially become a doomed place for sides batting second, with the conditions becoming slower and slower through the day. After RCB posted a below-par total of 149, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to the best start possible, at 96/1 after 13 overs. However, what transpired from thereon resulted in one of the worst possible result for the Men in Orange.

Over the next seven overs, they could only score 47 runs, losing eight wickets, which ultimately cost them two easy points. In the post-match presentation, a fuming David Warner admitted that the loss against RCB is a very bitter pill to swallow. Warner also added that it was largely due to the cross-batted shots, which led to their loss from a position of ascendancy.

“A very bitter pill to swallow. Our bowlers were fantastic to restrict them. Maxwell batted well and set the platform. We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that. We needed to build a partnership and play proper cricket shots. We played cross batted shots, and that's not the way to play here. This hurts,” Warner said in the post-match presentation.

With three more games for the franchise at the venue, David Warner insisted that the team now knows how exactly to approach the games, both with the bat and the ball. He also added that it is ‘key’ for them to get to an amazing start in the powerplay, with the conditions becoming slower and slower through the remainder of the innings.