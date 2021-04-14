IPL 2021 | Had massive performance anxieties earlier in the league, reveals Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel, who starred in the opening fixture for RCB, has revealed that he used to have performance anxiety, earlier in the IPL. He also revealed that he looked back at the IPL 2018 where he didn't get many opportunities to play for the Delhi and termed that experience 'insulting' for him.

IPL is one of the most cut-throat T20 franchise-based leagues in the world. It comprises of big stars, money and glamour, and each and every performance of a player is heavily scrutinized. And the process of picking and dropping players from the side takes place at the snap of fingers, which can be unnerving for many.

Harshal Patel, a consistent performer in domestic circuit, had, by and large, failed to fulfill his talent in the IPL prior to the ongoing edition. But, in the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians, he had a field day as he took a fifer and helped his side win the game. He nailed yorkers, slower deliveries and finally showed that he belongs to the big stage. However, looking back at his earlier IPL stints, he admitted to having 'performance anxieties' as a result of the chopping and changing that takes place in the side.

"I've had massive performance anxieties, in preceding years in IPL for this particular reason that even if you have one bad game, you are the fifth bowler, you know you are going to get dropped. But it's a very mental thing, you have to figure out a way and how do you get out of the mindset. Because if you continue to play with that mindset you will never be able to express yourself on the field. Each and every individual has to figure out how to get out of it," Patel said during a virtual press conference, reported TOI.

Harshal Patel was part of the Delhi Capitals before being traded to the RCB. Looking back at his IPL 2018 stint with them, the 30-year-old, revealed that not many believed in his abilities, and that's something that he didn't take too well. However, he added that he channelized the frustrations by transforming into a valuable player.

"In the 2018 IPL, a lot of people didn't show interest in me and that struck me, I took it as an insult within myself because I wanted to become a player who was a match-winner and had a lot of value.

"So, then I realised that if I work a little bit on my batting and people start having faith in my batting then I can become that valuable player. Batting is something that I have always done well, but I have never focused a lot. But if I find my way around any difficulties that I face in batting and scoring runs in difficult situations and then I can definitely prove my worth as an all-rounder," he added.

Virrat Kohli, the RCB skipper, after the first game, had made it clear that he was looking at Harshal Patel as a death bowler, for this season. Patel stated that it's great to see uncapped bowlers getting more responsibilities and chances to shine.

"I think it's a good trend that people are starting to realize that even the uncapped bowlers are good enough to take responsibilities of death bowling and I think we'll see more of that going forward."

Patel, also reflected on being traded from the Delhi Capitals, earlier this year, and reckoned that whatever happened, happened for the good, as at Delhi, he feels he wouldn't have gotten many chances thanks to the presence of the Proteas duo.

"It's a welcome decision from my side because I knew with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the Delhi Capitals, I will not get the opportunities that I am getting here. It is great to be in a team where I can showcase my skills and where I have the privilege of being put in difficult situations," he said.