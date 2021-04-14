IPL 2021 | Extra bowling options made those impact performances in middle overs, states Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, in the post-match presentation, admitted that it was the extra bowling options that made the impact performances for RCB in the middle-overs when they were struggling. Kohli, while crediting the execution from the team insisted that Glenn Maxwell’s innings was the game-changer.

At 91/3, in the 13th over, Royal Challengers Bangalore were well on their way to getting an above-par total of beyond 150. However, that is where disaster struck them, with quick dismissals of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the span of two overs. Despite the collapse around him, the partnership between Glenn Maxwell and the rest of the batting order, took RCB to 149, with the Australian all-rounder scoring a 41-ball 59.

While Bangalore got themselves off to a poor start with the ball, Kyle Jamieson’s timely dismissal to send back in-form David Warner triggered a collapse. Further, Kohli’s decision to toss the ball to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed really turned the fortune around, with the Bengal cricketer picking up three wickets, conceding just one, in the six-run win over SRH.

In the post-match presentation, winning skipper Virat Kohli stated that having extra bowling options in the middle-overs influenced the win, adding that it made an indelible impact on the game.

“Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). You are never really out of the game in these conditions. The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs. I told the guys don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well,” Kohli told Star Sports in the post-match presentation.

RCB skipper also cited that their bowlers’ execution under pressure was spot on after being in a position of trouble. With the bat, Kohli pointed out how Maxwell’s innings was the difference on the night.

“Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us. To be very honest, we are not over excited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job,” he concluded.