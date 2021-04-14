IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Bangalore’s clash against Hyderabad

Game 6 of IPL 2021 will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be a rematch of the final of the 2016 edition of IPL. While RCB, carried by the genius of de Villiers, registered a win in their first game, SRH are coming on the back of a disappointing loss.

In terms of “voodoo” teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad are right up there as the side Royal Challengers Bangalore simply hate coming up against. It was the Sunrisers that denied Bangalore their maiden IPL title in 2016 and last season, it was once again the Orange Army that put an abrupt end to an RCB campaign that promised so much. SRH, in fact, downed Bangalore twice in three meetings last year and they are a side that just has this knack of ruining Virat Kohli and RCB’s party. Surprisingly, this time around, the Royal Challengers have started their season off in fine fashion, having downed defending champions Mumbai in game one, but, for the Reds, the contest on Wednesday will be as much mental as it’ll be tactical, for SRH, somehow, always find a way to get the better of them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W

In their first game of the season, RCB exploited Mumbai Indians’ season-opener-jitters as they crossed the line on the very last ball of the contest to get their 2021 season off to a winning start. New-comers Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell impressed, and the evergreen AB de Villiers was flawless as usual, but the biggest positive for the side turned out to be the coming-of-age of Harshal Patel. The Haryana all-rounder finally did justice to his prodigious talent by scalping a five-wicket haul to get Bangalore their first two points of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L

Experts, prior to the tournament, predicted that the Chennai factor would make SRH unstoppable but that turned out not to be the case as David Warner’s men slumped to a rather disappointing 10-run defeat at the hands of KKR in their first game of the season. While Rashid Khan put up a 10/10 performance like he almost always does, the game turned out to be disappointing for seniors David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both of whom were inexplicably rusty. Though there were glimpses of individual brilliance, SRH did not function well as a team and that eventually cost the side 2 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-to-Head

Total - 18

Bangalore - 7

Hyderabad - 10

No result - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Last Meeting

RCB and SRH’s last clash came in the Eliminator of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, the Reds posted a paltry 131 on the board, and the target was chased nervelessly by Hyderabad, who were carried by the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder. Williamson and Holder put on an unbeaten 65-run stand to take SRH home and knock RCB out of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 6, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keeper(s) - Jonny Bairstow, AB de Villiers, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen - Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, David Warner

All-rounders - Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain - AB de Villiers

Vice Captain - Jonny Bairstow

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Match 6

Date – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai