India to travel with larger squad to England after postponement of A series

After England toured India, earlier this year, India are also scheduled to play a marquee five-match Test series in England between August 4 and September 14, later this year. Earlier, they were set to play two warm-up games against India's A side in order to prepare for the Test series. However, that won't be possible now, as the BCCI and ECB have decided to postpone India's A tour of England, owing to the novel Coronavirus. Now, India are set to travel with a larger squad to UK and as far as practice games are concerned, they will now play two intra-squad four-day matches instead.