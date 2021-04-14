India to travel with larger squad to England after postponement of A series

Today at 9:34 AM
Due to COVID-19 concerns, India A's tour England has been postponed and now the senior Indian men's team will travel to England with a larger squad instead. Earlier, India A were scheduled to lock horns with England Lions and the senior Indian side ahead of Test series against England.
After England toured India, earlier this year, India are also scheduled to play a marquee five-match Test series in England between August 4 and September 14, later this year. Earlier, they were set to play two warm-up games against India's A side in order to prepare for the Test series. However, that won't be possible now, as the BCCI and ECB have decided to postpone India's A tour of England, owing to the novel Coronavirus. Now, India are set to travel with a larger squad to UK and as far as practice games are concerned, they will now play two intra-squad four-day matches instead.
India A were set to play country's senior side and also England Lions. There was quite a buzz around the India vs India A games, given India A boast a strong unit at their disposal. Not only India, but New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who will also travel to England this summer, will be playing intra-squad matches for practice instead of warm-up games against county teams for their preparation.
ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, insisted that the board will be trying to conduct the matches in summer in the safest manner possible. He also revealed that India A will tour England when there are lesser restrictions in place.
"We are looking forward to staging a memorable summer of men's and women's international cricket when fans are set to return to venues. Ensuring the safest possible environment for international cricket is our first priority and we are appreciative for the understanding of our fellow boards, said Tom Harrison, reported Cricbuzz.
"We look forward to welcoming a men's India A tour at a later date after this summer and when restrictions have eased. It will provide a valuable opportunity for players from both countries to experience high-quality cricket and to showcase the talent within our England Lions team and first-class counties," he added.
