Heath Streak banned for eight years after being found guilty of corruption

Streak is said to have struck a conversation with Mr. X, an Indian gentleman, in 2017, which is believed to have been the starting point of his foul play, which is believed to have lasted for close to two years. Mr X, during this period, is believed to have asked Streak to provide him with various information in relation to tournaments and matches he was involved with, to which the former Zimbabwe coach obliged. The relationship between the duo, according to the findings and investigation, was thick to the extent that Mr. X showered Streak with gifts, including providing him with two bitcoins and gifting the latter’s wife an iPhone.