Heath Streak banned for eight years after being found guilty of corruption

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who was KKR’s bowling coach in IPL 2018, has been handed an 8-year ban for breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. A total of five charges were levelled against Streak for his role as the coach of Zimbabwe between 2016-2018 and as the coach of various franchises.
In what comes as news that has rocked the world of cricket, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned for eight years after being found guilty of corruption. Streak, who featured in 189 ODIs and 65 Tests for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005, was found guilty of breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption Code and accepted five charges levelled against him for his role as the coach of Zimbabwe between 2016-2018 and as the coach of various franchises. The stint with multiple franchises included one with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, where he served as the bowling coach of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise.
"Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager (Integrity Unit) said, reported Cricbuzz.
"As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.
"The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation."
Streak is said to have struck a conversation with Mr. X, an Indian gentleman, in 2017, which is believed to have been the starting point of his foul play, which is believed to have lasted for close to two years. Mr X, during this period, is believed to have asked Streak to provide him with various information in relation to tournaments and matches he was involved with, to which the former Zimbabwe coach obliged. The relationship between the duo, according to the findings and investigation, was thick to the extent that Mr. X showered Streak with gifts, including providing him with two bitcoins and gifting the latter’s wife an iPhone.
The ban means that the 47-year-old will not be able to get himself involved in the game until March 28, 2029.
