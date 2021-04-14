Babar Azam ends Virat Kohli’s four-year stay at top as Number one ODI batsman

The other big mover in the batsman’s rankings is another Pakistan batsman, Fakhar Zaman, who has broken into the Top 10 after striking back-to-back centuries. Zaman followed his 193 in Johannesburg up with a 101 in Centurion, and the back-to-back tons have seen the opener surge to seventh spot, level on points with Faf du Plessis (778). David Warner, who last played an ODI in December 2020, has seen himself slip to 9th spot, while Quinton De Kock (756) and Kane Williamson (754) have dropped to 11th and 12th spots respectively.