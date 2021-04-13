Twitter reacts to ‘Sensational Surya’ smashing Cummins out of Chepauk with sheer nonchalance

Walking in at 10/1 at the end of the 2nd over, with the Mumbai openers struggling to hit the spinners out of the square, Suryakumar had no business sweeping Harbhajan for a four on just his second ball but he did it. Over the course of his next 30 balls, like he always does, Surya toyed with the bowlers to bring up yet another IPL fifty. But it was what he did on the fifth ball of the 10th over that truly captured his form, talent, confidence and made a case for him being the best No.3 in T20 cricket right now.