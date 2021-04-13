Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s bowling experiment going wrong as Hitman twists ankle in run-up

Today at 10:51 PM
Rohit Sharma keeps finding new ways to injure himself, doesn’t he? Today in Chennai, curious to roll his arm over on a slow Chepauk wicket, the Mumbai skipper, instead, ended up rolling his ankle during the run-up. Thankfully for him and Mumbai, though, he managed to shrug the injury off.
ROHIT To the rescue!
April 13, 2021
Ye kya hua rohit bhaiya?
Ye Rohit Bhai kis line m aa gye#MI #MIVSKKR 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qG54RfA8iH— polls -nium84 (@InnerThought16) April 13, 2021
LOL!!
Rohit Sharma... the Inzamam of indian cricket 😂🤣🤣 #MIvsKKR #MIvKKR #KKRvMI— Thala (@ThanduMadurai) April 13, 2021
Haha!
Rohit Sharma feeling horny#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/DZX4SdfOg9— Ashutosh (@DhoniMeriJaan3) April 13, 2021
What?? haha!
Me in every baraat #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XEXVZcKPHn— ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) April 13, 2021
SAVAGE!
Expectation vs Reality#IPL2021 #Truth #IPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKR #MI #MumbaiIndians #KolkataKnightRiders #IPL #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/n0jZGRLg3h— Savage_Saurav💯 (@SauravRajput29) April 13, 2021
The best!
no one— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) April 13, 2021
cousin brothers after fighting with each other at home -#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/TKNRPo584K
Hope everything is alright!
Rohit bowling..— Rashi Patel (@rashii_patel) April 13, 2021
Rohit’s ankle: #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/A9f13grDCZ
