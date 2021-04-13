Three bets from the Mumbai vs Kolkata game that can help you emerge as the ultimate winner 

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are chalk and cheese, when it comes to the opening partnerships. While KKR have struggled for decent starts, Mumbai Indians have aced it. Although, the numbers from the last three games might not be in favor of MI but in the H2H encounters, they are the better side. Moreover, when we dig deeper, there are more indicators as to why investing on Mumbai can turn out to be the more profitable bet. KKR openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill haven't done too well against MI as they average 21.4 and 24 against them. In fact, Rana, KKR's protagonist in the last game, has never scored more than 31 against Rohit Sharma 's men. When it comes to Gill, he has struggled in Chennai and averages 12 at the venue. So, not only does he struggle against the bowling attack but the venue also doesn't suit him. In comparison, Rohit Sharma revels playing against KKR, and averages an incredible 46.95 against them. Quinton de Kock didn't have a good record against KKR, however, in the last H2H game, he changed his fortunes, and blasted a 44-ball-78 to arrest the slump. Also, he's coming on the back of good form and had made 80 against Pakistan in his last outing. So what are you waiting for? Go to sky247.com and cash in on this market.

Highest Individual Score over 69.5 runs @1.85

If we take a look at the stats from the last three games of both the sides, only twice, have the batsmen from either sides scored 70 or more. But, things take a U-turn when it comes to the H2H encounters, which provide specific inputs about the trends and the possibility of a certain happening in the upcoming game. In IPL 2020, when these two sides clashed against each other, the highest individual scores were comfortably over 70. Also, the venue and the form of batsmen, who are going to participate in the game, prove to be a critical factor. In the last three games at the Chepauk, twice the highest individual score has been 70 or more. In fact, in the last game, the wicket played really well as opposed to the opening fixture involving the RCB and MI, and it gives a fair indication that scoring 70 runs or more, would have greater possibilities. Also, not to forget, batsmen from both the sides have been in good form. KKR were able to post 187 runs on the board in their opening game. MI batsmen failed to turn up in the last game but the decent form of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Pandya brothers, Quinton de Kock, and Rohit's likelihood of scoring big against his favorite opposition after missing out on the first game, is out there in the open. So, keep calm, and get 1.85x returns on this market.