Three bets from the MI vs KKR game that can help you earn big 

If there's one team against whom you can bet your life on when it comes to Rohit Sharma scoring runs in the IPL, it has to be the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians skipper averages a whopping 46.95 against the Kolkata-based franchise - notably, there isn't even one active team against whom he averages even 40 in the cash-rich league. He has scored 939 runs against them with a strike-rate of 133. Who can forget the mauling that the KKR had received at Rohit's hands when he went berserk against them and scored a 54-ball-80. Even in the second H2H game in 2020 IPL, the right-hander had scored 35-odd against them and he just loves to tear apart the KKR bowlers. In the opening fixture against RCB, the Mumbaikar had looked in good touch before getting run-out. But, this time around, against his favorite opposition, he will look to avenge last game's failure and don't be surprised if he plays a big knock.

Jasprit Bumrah is just another level talent when it comes to the shortest format. In the fixture against RCB, he was making a comeback after a while, but still emerged as the best bowler for Mumbai Indians, taking 2 wickets for 26 runs. In fact, in the last five IPL games, only once has he taken less than two wickets in any games, while thrice he has taken three wickets or more, which shows his excellent form in the cash-rich league. He really enjoys bowling at the Chepauk as well and has the best ER (6.09) of his IPL career at the venue. Not to forget, he has taken four wickets in 11 overs that he has bowled at the venue and has a strike-rate of 16.50. Given the way he was bowling in the previous game against RCB, he's the most likely to do the bulk of damage against KKR as well.

Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams when it comes to batting in the Powerplay overs. In fact, they had the second best strike-rate in the first six overs last year. In the last three IPL games, Mumbai have managed to score in excess of 60 runs two times. They failed to do well under the field restrictions against RCB but unlike the first encounter, Quinton de Kock will be available to feature in the side against KKR. It will be a major boost for the side as he was one of the kingpins behind Mumbai's dominance, last year, in the power play overs as he had a strike-rate of 139.2. Furthermore, Rohit Sharma also fancies facing the KKR side and has a good record against them. At no.3, they have Suryakumar Yadav, who had a SR of 153.4 in the opening phase in IPL 2020. In the last two H2H games between these two sides, both the times, the defending IPL champions have crossed the 50-run-mark. All in all, this can prove to be a great market to earn big money.