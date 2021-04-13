Reports | Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021 with suspected broken hand

In what could be potentially be a telling blow to Rajasthan Royals’ title hopes, reports have emerged that Ben Stokes could be ruled out of the rest of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a ‘suspected broken hand’. Stokes, who featured in every single game for England in the tour of India, played in Rajasthan Royals’ first game versus Punjab Kings on Monday and looked to have damaged his hand whilst taking a catch. Fielding at long-on, the all-rounder took a low outfield catch in the 10th over to dismiss Chris Gayle, but went down in pain immediately. He then spent significant time off the field, before returning to bat and registering a three-ball duck.