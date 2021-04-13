Reports | Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021 with suspected broken hand

Today at 10:15 PM
Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes, who had a forgettable outing in the side’s encounter versus Punjab Kings, has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2021 with a ‘suspected broken hand’. Stokes, fielding in the first innings, injured his hand and spent time off the field after taking an outfield catch.
In what could be potentially be a telling blow to Rajasthan Royals’ title hopes, reports have emerged that Ben Stokes could be ruled out of the rest of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a ‘suspected broken hand’. Stokes, who featured in every single game for England in the tour of India, played in Rajasthan Royals’ first game versus Punjab Kings on Monday and looked to have damaged his hand whilst taking a catch. Fielding at long-on, the all-rounder took a low outfield catch in the 10th over to dismiss Chris Gayle, but went down in pain immediately. He then spent significant time off the field, before returning to bat and registering a three-ball duck.
The Royals, on Monday, gave no update about Stokes’ condition, but ‘The Independent’ has now reported that the all-rounder has been ruled out of the rest of IPL 2021 with a ‘suspected broken hand’.
“Ben Stokes is out of the Indian Premier League with what is suspected to be a broken hand. The Independent understands Stokes will remain out in India for a week. Dialogue has already begun between the ECB and Royals around managing the injury. He will have an X-Ray in India on Thursday to determine how much damage has been done before the ECB take over the planning of the recovery,” the report from The Independent stated.
“Depending on the severity of the injury, the toll on England may be manageable. The ECB had ceded ground to the IPL by allowing players involved in the competition’s knock-out stages to miss the Test series against New Zealand at the start of the summer.”
Stokes’ injury could completely derail the Royals’ IPL 2021 campaign as the franchise is already sweating on the fitness of Jofra Archer, who is currently recovering from an elbow injury.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.