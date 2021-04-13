Make your Wednesday wonderful by placing these three bets from the Bangalore vs Hyderabad clash

We’d categorized AB de Villiers as Bangalore’s finisher-cum-hitter in our squad analysis, but make no mistake, the South African is also the franchise’s most reliable run accumulator. De Villiers has accumulated over 400 in each of his last 5 IPL seasons where he’s played at least 10 games and last season, he averaged more (45.40) than any Bangalore batsman. Unsurprisingly, he top scored for the side in the season-opener versus Mumbai, but there’s plenty of other reasons why this bet is a no-brainer. Only thrice in his last 9 IPL knocks has AB failed to score over 30.5 and last season, he struck two fifties in three H2H encounters versus Hyderabad. In each of his last three knocks for RCB, the Protea legend has scored over 30.5 and he enjoys playing in Chennai, averaging a healthy 39.5 at the venue. There is, of course, the theory that AB struggles versus leg-spin, and so some of you might be hesitant to place this bet knowing SRH have the best leg-spinner in the world, but here’s the deal - de Villiers averaged 93 versus leg-spinners last season and was only dismissed once by them and he, remarkably, was dismissed 0 times by Rashid Khan in their three meetings last time around. Keep calm, trust AB and head to Betbarter to capitalize on this market.

Jonny Bairstow to score over 25.5 @ 1.85

Jonny Baristow taking the place of Kane Williamson in Hyderabad’s XI boiled the blood of many a casual viewer, but it took only 40 balls for the Englishman to show why he’s one of the greatest white-ball cricketers of all time. His place in the SRH XI, ironically, might ‘still’ not be assured, but here’s why you need to put your money on him. Versus Kolkata, Baristow batted at No.4 for the first time in his IPL career and scored a thumping fifty. This should come as no surprise as he is an absolute beast in this position - since the start of 2020, he averages 35.85 batting at No.4 and has only been dismissed thrice under 25 (8 innings) batting there. He top scored for the Sunrisers the last time he played versus RCB but that’s not all - twice he has come up against RCB in the IPL and his scores versus the Reds, quite astonishingly, read 61 and 114. Whether the Williamson talks would have made Bairstow angry remains to be seen, but expect the Englishman to come out all guns blazing, yet again, come Wednesday. He will make the most out of his opportunity, but so can you by sprinting to Betbarter and placing a bet on Bairstow to score over 25.5 runs.

We’ve been through this before, but, no worries, guess we’ll keep doing this forever. And why not? Ahead of the first game, we rightly predicted that Bangalore would score under 46.5 in the powerplay but this time around, we’re asking you to be a bit bold and back them to score below 45.5. Now we know that Bangalore scored just over 45.5 in the first six overs versus Mumbai (46), but hey, seven of those runs came via extras (6 wides and a no-ball). This is harsh, yes, but a glance at their numbers last season will tell you why it’s not a good idea to back them to score over 45.5. Only in two of their last 6 matches last season did RCB post over 45.5 in the powerplay, and they astonishingly scored under 40 in the first 6 overs in 2 of their 3 meetings versus SRH last season, including in each of the last two meetings. 42.37 is what they’ve averaged in the powerplay in their last 8 IPL encounters and last season, only two sides - KKR and CSK - scored fewer runs than RCB in the powerplay phase. So far in 4 innings in Chennai this season, twice teams have posted over 45.5 in the powerplay, but expect the SRH bowlers to bounce back in style after their dismal showing versus Kolkata a couple of days ago. Head to Betbarter to place this bet and make merry.