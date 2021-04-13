Legends and pundits react to Sanju Samson's 'spell-binding' century against Punjab at Wankhede

Today at 10:18 AM
Not many times we see a battle between a whole team and one player. But on Monday, in the encounter between PBKS and RR, at the Wankhede, that was the case, when Sanju Samson batted out of his skin and slammed a phenomenal 63-ball-119, however, his efforts went into vain as PBKS won the thriller.
An innings to remember for Sanju Samson
Samson !!! Beautiful to watch !!take them home boy @IamSanjuSamson super ton ! #IPL2021 #RRvsKXIP— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2021
Top knock
Really happy for @IamSanjuSamson great knock. Top class🔥 #RRvPBKS— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 12, 2021
Lost the match, but won millions of hearts
What an incredible innings @IamSanjuSamson ! Well played, you have definitely won a lot of hearts today, Keep Going🙌 Huge respect! 💯 pic.twitter.com/hBNBJv9Hru— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 12, 2021
One of the best innings in the history of IPL
One of the GREAT #IPL innings @IamSanjuSamson !!! What a game of cricket ... The IPL is bloody incredible ... no other T20 comp has so many close games ... #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 12, 2021
Absolute treat to watch Sanju play
Top tuckerrr 💯👌 @IamSanjuSamson— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 12, 2021
Can't agree more
When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021
He literally gave is hundred percent
Point to note...Samson came into bat in the first over and was there till the last ball of the innings. He came of age tonight I thought. First hundred in a run chase too. Let’s hope he can keep his form through the length of the IPL.#RRvsPBKS #SanjuSamson— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2021
Extremely special innings from extremely special player
It’s unfair that one team had to lose tonight. Sanju’s innings will be remembered as one of the finest #IPL innings in the losing cause. The hitting we have witnessed today was simply unbelievable. No wonder we are calling Wankhede as the Six Hitting Central. #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021
Captain's knock from Sanju Samson
Compusure. Class. Century. Captain Samson 👏 👏👏— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.