    Legends and pundits react to Sanju Samson's 'spell-binding' century against Punjab at Wankhede

    Sanju Samson raises his bat after scoring a hundred

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:18 AM

    Not many times we see a battle between a whole team and one player. But on Monday, in the encounter between PBKS and RR, at the Wankhede, that was the case, when Sanju Samson batted out of his skin and slammed a phenomenal 63-ball-119, however, his efforts went into vain as PBKS won the thriller.

    An innings to remember for Sanju Samson

    Top knock

    Lost the match, but won millions of hearts

    One of the best innings in the history of IPL

    Absolute treat to watch Sanju play

    Can't agree more

    He literally gave is hundred percent

    Extremely special innings from extremely special player

    Captain's knock from Sanju Samson

