Jofra Archer to resume training for first time post operation
Today at 5:22 PM
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will resume his training, shortly, after being cleared by his hand Consultant. Due to his injury concerns, the pacer was ruled out of the initial stages of the IPL and it isn't clear yet when he would return back to play for his franchise, Rajasthan Royals.
In what comes as a good news for England and RR fans, pacer Jofra Archer is set to return back to training. He will begin his training from this week under the supervision of Sussex and England men’s medical teams. He is expected to gradually pick up his intensity in terms of bowling and after that, there will also be an assessment on his elbow injury and the impact of his recent injection.
It is notable that the Sussex pacer had also undergone an operation on his right hand in March as a fragment of glass was removed from one of his fingers. He had suffered a cut to his hand just before the tour of India. However, under the supervision of the ECB's medical staff, he managed the injury throughout the Test and T20I series against India.
"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand Consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation on Monday 29 March. He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams," read an official ECB release.
"It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."
Due to these injury issues, he has not been able to participate in the initial stages of the ongoing IPL. Only time will tell how quickly he returns to the field. There hasn't been any update on his participation in the IPL yet, despite the recent development on his training.
