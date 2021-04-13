IPL 2021 | See nothing wrong with Kuldeep Yadav, opines Harbhajan Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has asserted that he doesn't see anything wrong with his fellow franchise spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He also reflected on bowling just a solidarity over against SRH in Chennai and stated that he was looking to bowl more overs in the encounter.

From being a superstar in Indian cricket, Kuldeep Yadav's career has been on the downward spiral for quite some time now. The chinaman spinner, of late, hasn't got many opportunities to play for India. However, when he got his chances against England in the first two ODIs, he had a terrible outing and that prompted his axing from the series-decider that India went on to win. Even in the home Test series, it was Axar Patel, who was preferred ahead of Kuldeep, even in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. And the story continued with KKR as well with him warming the bench against SRH.

However, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, doesn't find anything wrong with Kuldeep and termed him a 'match-winner' for India and KKR respectively.

"I don't see anything with Kuldeep's bowling. He's been a match-winner for Team India and for KKR. I'm sure he will come good for KKR and also later on for Team India as well. Kuldeep is a big matchwinner. Nobody told him how to bowl when he first played for India. He still has the same skill-set which has in fact improved now. It's about time," Harbhajan said, reported TOI.

He also revealed that the chinaman spinner is someone who puts in the hard yards and reckons that he will make a strong return to form in some time.

"He is putting in the same efforts. Knowing Kuldeep Yadav, I know he's a hard worker and he will come back strong. This is part and parcel of a player and has happened with many great bowlers."

Harbhajan Singh, who was snapped by KKR, earlier in the auctions, made his debut for the franchise in their opening encounter against SRH. He even got to bowl the first over where he nearly got David Warner out. However, he didn't get to bowl more overs and was used only for one over by Eoin Morgan in the game. Speaking on that, Harbhajan asserted that he didn't get to bowl a lot against Sunrisers but hopes to get more overs under his belt as the tournament progresses.

"My goal has always been to play cricket. I was a bit nervous initially and then I told myself to relax myself and bowl the way I've been doing all these years. Glad that I bowled that first over well. I was waiting to bowl more but it didn't happen. I'm sure going forward I'll be bowling many more overs for KKR and Kolkata win those small little moments."