IPL 2021 | Sanju backed himself to get the job done, nearly did it, reckons Kumar Sangakkara

"I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done, he nearly got it done. He was just five or six yards short of hitting the last ball for a six. Sometimes when you know you are hitting the ball so well and you are in form, you have to take that responsibility. It was encouraging to see Sanju do that, we can always talk about a missed single here or there, the crucial thing for me is players' belief and attitude to what they know their strengths are, Sanju took it upon himself to finish the game and he just fell few runs short. But I believe next time, it happens, he will take it ten yards further to win us the game," said Sangakkara during a virtual press conference, reported TOI.