IPL 2021 | Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson, reveals Arshdeep Singh 

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh, in the press conference, revealed that all he tried in the final over of the game was to nail the wide yorkers. He also stated that it was a very good wicket to bat on, but added that there wasn't much dew in the game, even though they had prepared for it.

It can turn out to be an overwhelming experience for a 22-year-old to deliver the final over the game that can decide the fate of an evenly matched contest, which has seen lots of ups and down in the preceding 39 overs. It becomes all the more challenging if the two batsmen in the middle are Sanju Samson and Chris Morris, that too, on a flat Wankhede wicket with small boundaries. But, Punjab youngster Arshdeep Singh had none of it, as he delivered a match-winning over and helped his side close out a thriller, defending 13 runs masterfully.

Reflecting on the match-turning performance on Monday against RR, Arshdeep Singh revealed that he was completely focused on nailing the wide yorkers, as the field was set accordingly and the plans were in place for that only.

"The field was set and the plan that he was to fed (with) wide (balls), had to try and bowl wide yorkers and if we could execute all the six balls, then it will be difficult for him," Arshdeep said in the post-match press conference, reported TOI.

Making plans is one thing and executing it in a pressure-cooker situation is completely another. But the 22-year-old's mantra is simple - back your abilities, keep things simple and have great communication with the captain.

"I just back myself and the way support staff or the bowling coach said to back myself and try to keep the things simple and back the plan which has been devised after speaking to the captain and if you have to bluff, bluff the batsmen and not the captain," he said.

Samson, after the game, had suggested that the wicket got easier to bat with time. There were suggestions that it might have been due to the dew factor as prevalent in the CSK vs DC game. However, the left-arm pacer made it clear that there wasn't much dew, though they were prepared for the challenge.

'I guess every team now practices bowling at the depth with the dew, everyone knows that there will be some dew, but I don't think that there was that much of dew tonight and yes every team practices because you prepare for everything," he said.

"The wicket was pretty good and they batted really well and I guess IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team," he signed off.