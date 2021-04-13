IPL 2021 | KKR made mistakes in disappointing loss, admits Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan expressed disappointment over his side’s shocking surrender versus Mumbai and admitted that there are mistakes that his team will need to iron out. Chasing 153, KKR managed to score just 20/3 in the final five overs as they succumbed to a 10-run loss.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was witness to one of the biggest chokes in modern day T20 history as Kolkata Knight Riders, after having full control of the game with five overs to go, imploded inexplicably to lose yet another game to the Mumbai Indians. After having restricted Mumbai to a paltry 152, KKR looked well on course to chase the target, needing just 31 off the final 30 balls, but lack of intelligence from experienced batsmen saw the side throw wickets away to surrender the contest to Mumbai, who registered their first win of the season.

Speaking in the aftermath of the loss, skipper Eoin Morgan labelled the loss ‘disappointing’ and admitted that his side made mistakes that’ll have to be ironed out.

“Yeah it's disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes, hopefully we can iron them out,” Morgan said at the post match presentation.

“Mumbai are a very good side. I think the perfect game is to be able to do both (all-out attack and otherwise) and we've managed to do neither in the end. It works for us a majority of the time, but we need to be better.”

Both KKR and Mumbai’s innings followed an eerily similar pattern as both the sides, after being in firm control at the 15-over mark, lost a flurry of wickets towards the back end to finish the innings unremarkably. Morgan noted that teams collapsing towards the back end has become somewhat of a pattern in Chennai.

“The games that have been played here, it would suggest that there's a trend (of runscoring getting tough at the end). Mumbai have been performing like this for a long time, that would be something we need to assess.”

KKR will have a four-day break, after which they will take on RCB at the Chepauk on April 18.