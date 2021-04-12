IPL 2021 | Despite the loss, think team played really well, asserts Sanju Samson 

RR captain Sanju Samson praised his team for doing well against PBKS in a close game that went right down to the wire but ultimately resulted in RR's loss. Despite making a brilliant hundred, the RR skipper revealed that he wasn't timing the ball well in the first half of the innings.

Rajasthan Royals were in the hunt for the win till the very last delivery of the game. However, it didn't go their way as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sanju Samson with RR needing five off the final delivery to win the game. It took a mammoth effort from Sanju Samson, as he scored 119 off 63, and he was the key to RR's fightback in the game after they were reduced to 25 for 2 in the chase of 222 runs.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, losing skipper Sanju Samson, rued the loss, however, also stated that he tried to win the game to the best of his abilities and doesn't think could have done anything differently.

"I don't have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately.. I don't think I could have done anything more, timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep. It's all part of the game (when asked about the bowlers going for plenty from both sides), we thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well," Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

For his incredible ton, Samson, who was also captaining the side for the first time in the IPL, was named Player of the Match. Reflecting on his knock, he stated that it was not easy for him to get going initially as he didn't find his rhythm in the first half but was pleased with the way, he went about his game later on.

"I think the second part of the innings was the best I ever played, took my time and respected the bowlers, whereas in the first part I was not timing it very well. I took the singles and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half. I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. "

"Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way. It's about trusting my processes to be honest, and I did that, and it came off tonight. The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it, asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no."