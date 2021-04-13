India Women to play historic one-off Test versus England in June

While the Indian women's side will take part in a Test for the first since 2014, England last played a red-ball game in the 2019 Ashes. The one-off Test will be be followed by three ODIs and T20Is each with the tour culminating on July 15 in Chelmsford. Post the series, The Hundred will take place, after which the England women's side will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and five ODIs respectively, that will be staged in September.