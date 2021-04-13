India Women to play historic one-off Test versus England in June
Today at 1:39 PM
ECB have confirmed that England and Indian women's side will lock horns with England W in a one-off Test on June 16 in Bristol, which will be followed by an ODI and T20I series respectively. Not only that, after hosting India, England will also host New Zealand in a full-fledged white-ball series.
After BCCI's secretary Jay Shah, in March, earlier this year, had revealed that Indian women's side will play a Test match against England, the development has been confirmed by the ECB and they have put out the full itinerary of India's tour of England. The Indian women's side will be travelling to England in the month of June, and will kick-start the tour with a one-off Test, that will be played at the Bristol County Ground from June 16 onwards.
While the Indian women's side will take part in a Test for the first since 2014, England last played a red-ball game in the 2019 Ashes. The one-off Test will be be followed by three ODIs and T20Is each with the tour culminating on July 15 in Chelmsford. Post the series, The Hundred will take place, after which the England women's side will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and five ODIs respectively, that will be staged in September.
ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison stated that the ECB are looking forward to an exciting summer, which will be full of action for English cricket.
"We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand. The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.
"With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket," Harrison said, reported Cricbuzz.
India's tour of England:
June 16-19 - Test match - Bristol County Ground
June 27 - 1st ODI - Bristol County Ground
June 30 - 2nd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
July 3 - 3rd ODI - New Road, Worcester
July 9 - 1st T20I - The County Ground, Northampton
July 11 - 2nd T20I - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
July 15 - 3rd T20I - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
