Fly high this Wednesday by placing these three bets from the Bangalore vs Hyderabad clash

Yep, a controversial pick first up. Manish Pandey has been hounded by fans and media for his alleged ‘stat-padding’ knock vs KKR, and he’s bound to be in the firing line come Wednesday. But we really don’t care. All we know is that he is a model of consistency who will help us win a quick buck. Pandey’s knock versus KKR was questionable, yes, but let us not forget that he was the top scorer for the side in the encounter. 21.5 is our magic number here, and guess what? Pandey has scored over 21.5 in 5 off his last 7 knocks, including in 4 of his last 5. Pandey passed the magical 21.5 run-mark in all three H2H games last season and, in general, he loves batting against Bangalore - since the start of IPL 2019, only once in five attempts has the right-hander failed to score over 21.5. And oh he loves Chennai too, with his last 2 scores at the venue reading 61 and 83. Whether Pandey is a match winner or not can be debated, but he is undoubtedly a reliable run-accumulator. Now that we know this secret, it’ll be prudent to jump to Bethive and place a bet on Pandey scoring over 21.5 come Wednesday, in order to make a quick buck.

Virat Kohli to score under 32.5 @ 1.85

Call us Shoaib Akhtar ‘cause we’re here to incite some controversy. Yes, we’re here with our second consecutive controversial pick. Now we know Kohli scored over 32.5 (33) in the first game of the season. But hear us out. If there’s one team you wouldn’t want to be backing Kohli against, it’s Sunrisers Hyderabad . Since 2018, the RCB skipper averages a mere 13.9 versus the Orange army and last season, he endured three failures versus Warner & Co, managing scores of just 6, 7 and 14. On top of this, only once in his last 5 IPL innings has Kohli scored over 32.5 and he struggles in Chennai too, averaging a mere 19.5 at this venue. Come Wednesday, chances are that Kohli the opener will come up against Sandeep Sharma , and well, the SRH seamer can be considered the RCB skipper’s worst nightmare: he averages a mere 10.42 in the IPL versus the right-armer, having been dismissed a staggering 7 times. Every evidence points towards Kohli failing tomorrow, so it’ll be wise to jump to Bethive and back the RCB skipper to head to the pavilion early, come Wednesday.

An obvious bet, finally? Well some of you might not think so, given the Sunrisers scored just 35 in the powerplay in their first game of the season vs KKR, but well, that was an anomaly. No, really. You can back them with all your heart to score over 45.5 in the first 6 come Wednesday. First things first, SRH scored 50.5 on average in the powerplay last season, a tally that was the BEST amongst all eight teams. This, in fact, raised to 53.45 in their last 11 games of the season and only twice in their last 11 games did they not score over 45.5. Brilliant, right? Well, wait till you hear what they did versus RCB. In all three H2H matches versus RCB last season, SRH scored over 45.5 in the powerplay, and in one of those games, they posted 58. Saha and Warner did not click versus KKR, but they’re just too good to not fire two games in a row. But you know what else is too good? The odds Bethive are offering. SRH scoring over 45.5 seems a certainty, so head to Bethive RIGHT NOW and place your bet. Tada.