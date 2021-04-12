 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Riyan 'Kedar' Parag playing with Gayle's head and getting his prized scalp

    Twitter reacts to Riyan 'Kedar' Parag playing with Gayle's head and getting his prized scalp

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:59 PM

    Didn't we all fancy trying out actions of different cricket bowlers whilst growing up, no matter how epic a failure it turned out to be? Today Riyan Parag imitated Kedar Jadhav's bowling action to perfection, while he didn't continue with it, but just one ball was enough to mess with Gayle's head.

    After emerging as one of the worst powerplay teams in terms of bowling, last year, Rajasthan Royals, today, put up a very decent show against Punjab Kings. All thanks to the trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris, as on a flat Wankhede wicket, they strangled a strong Punjab batting to 46/1 in the first six overs. However, soon after that, runs started flowing as Chris Gayle and KL Rahul quickly shifted gears to put back Punjab's batting on track.

    Trying to break the flow of runs, RR skipper Sanju Samson tried to go cheeky and introduced part-timer Riyan Parag in the 10th over. The first delivery by Parag was a long-hop, outside off, which had 'come and hit me' written all over it, which KL Rahul duly did to collect a boundary.

    However, on the third delivery Parag had a surprise trick up his sleeve for Chris Gayle, as he channelized his inner 'Kedar Jadhav', unleashing a round-arm ball that was delivered from a very low trajectory. It even made the on-field umpire warn the bowler. But, all it took, was two more deliveries as the RR youngster, after messing up with the big man's head, bamboozled him, sending him back to the pavilion with an innocuous offbreak delivery. Talk about distracting batsman and getting a wicket.

