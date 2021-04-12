Twitter reacts to Riyan 'Kedar' Parag playing with Gayle's head and getting his prized scalp

Today at 8:59 PM
Didn't we all fancy trying out actions of different cricket bowlers whilst growing up, no matter how epic a failure it turned out to be? Today Riyan Parag imitated Kedar Jadhav's bowling action to perfection, while he didn't continue with it, but just one ball was enough to mess with Gayle's head.
After emerging as one of the worst powerplay teams in terms of bowling, last year, Rajasthan Royals, today, put up a very decent show against Punjab Kings. All thanks to the trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris, as on a flat Wankhede wicket, they strangled a strong Punjab batting to 46/1 in the first six overs. However, soon after that, runs started flowing as Chris Gayle and KL Rahul quickly shifted gears to put back Punjab's batting on track.
Trying to break the flow of runs, RR skipper Sanju Samson tried to go cheeky and introduced part-timer Riyan Parag in the 10th over. The first delivery by Parag was a long-hop, outside off, which had 'come and hit me' written all over it, which KL Rahul duly did to collect a boundary.
However, on the third delivery Parag had a surprise trick up his sleeve for Chris Gayle, as he channelized his inner 'Kedar Jadhav', unleashing a round-arm ball that was delivered from a very low trajectory. It even made the on-field umpire warn the bowler. But, all it took, was two more deliveries as the RR youngster, after messing up with the big man's head, bamboozled him, sending him back to the pavilion with an innocuous offbreak delivery. Talk about distracting batsman and getting a wicket.
Kedar Jhadhav's training centre has been opened during Lockdown??
April 12, 2021
Brother from another mother :P
#IPL2021 🏏— Kart Sanaik (@KartikS25864857) April 12, 2021
new Kedar in Riyan Parag🤩#riyanparag #chrisgayle #kedarjadhav #cricket pic.twitter.com/5jXlXtYL0v
Like Kedar, Like Parag
Riyan Parag 🤝 Kedar Jhadav #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/uLit6KfF79— Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 12, 2021
Copied!
Kedar jadhav style #riyanparag@IPL #PBKS#PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/YoIOriYvtD— CriCketMaDness (@Atharva32874259) April 12, 2021
Riyan Parag just bowled a Kedar Jadhav to Chris Gayle! #IPL2021 #Wicket #Gayle #riyanparag @IPL pic.twitter.com/yRfSSNoJeo— Krishna Dhebar (@KrishnaDhebar) April 12, 2021
Is is throwing ball or bomb?? :D :D
Good umpiring by Riyan Parag. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/KIr2bxIW2H— Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) April 12, 2021
Ridiculous from the young lad!
Riyan Parag bowling 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/NcxKYCZFSh— bobby (@ThankosT) April 12, 2021
Hahaha!
Sanju: We need variety in our bowling attack.— GagandeepK (@GaganK_Cricket) April 12, 2021
Riyan Parag: pic.twitter.com/lhzufYeWiR
No doubt in it.
#RRvPBKS— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) April 12, 2021
Lasith Malinga+Kedar Jadhav= Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/SnonuKVZb0
