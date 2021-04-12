Twitter reacts to Riyan 'Kedar' Parag playing with Gayle's head and getting his prized scalp

However, on the third delivery Parag had a surprise trick up his sleeve for Chris Gayle, as he channelized his inner 'Kedar Jadhav', unleashing a round-arm ball that was delivered from a very low trajectory. It even made the on-field umpire warn the bowler. But, all it took, was two more deliveries as the RR youngster, after messing up with the big man's head, bamboozled him, sending him back to the pavilion with an innocuous offbreak delivery. Talk about distracting batsman and getting a wicket.