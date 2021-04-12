Twitter reacts to Nitish Rana’s ‘puzzling’ celebration after his half-century

Today at 10:36 AM
On Sunday, Nitish Rana left the Twitteratis in a state of confusion when he celebrated his half-century with a weird finger celebration against SRH. However, the left-hander cleared the air stating that it was a dedication for his friends, inspired by the famous song ‘Brown Munde’.
Nitish Rana!!
Talk about being on song 🎶🎶@28anand gets @harbhajan_singh & @NitishRana_27 rapping post @KKRiders' win over #SRH. 😎😎 #VIVOIPL #SRHvKKR @Vivo_India— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Watch the full interview 🎥👇https://t.co/9hAW2yvm0H pic.twitter.com/DlL6osKbfY
The MOM and the celebration!
Nitish Rana is named MoM, but his celebration still remains a mystery. https://t.co/v5pefkHXRK— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 11, 2021
Any Idea?
@bhogleharsha any idea what Nitish rana’s celebration was about?— Nithin Lakshmanan (@nithin_lakshman) April 11, 2021
That celebration!
If Nitish Rana got player of the match in presentation ceremony than I want my favorite ice ream family pack from naturals.— vrushang shah (@v2shah) April 11, 2021
Because rana 's batting performance will meet KKR's winning opening.
kuch meetha ho jaye for celebration?@swiggy_in#SwiggyForkcast
Ummm??
He is not saying anything to kholi...it is just a momentum of the game or we can say that another type of celebration like Virat celebrate in any situation...watch the video of Nitish Rana in which he is saying about the wicket of the kholi .— Mohammad Minaz (@Mohammad_Minaz) April 9, 2018
Mystery!
What was that emotional celebration all about from Nitish Rana, on reaching a fine fifty? #KKRvsDC #IPL2020— Shankar (@shankarstake) October 24, 2020
Haha!!
Nitish Rana's downward middle finger celebration seems to be a tribute to Mesut Ozil. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pSTvWmM021— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 11, 2021
