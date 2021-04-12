Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes' 'roller-coaster' of emotions as a blinder is followed by a drop in same over

And that wasn't it. The PBKS unit got off to a dream start with the ball, as all it took the big quick Mohammed Shami, was the first delivery to dismiss a dangerous Ben Stokes. RR in chase of 222, turned 0-1. And it didn't took long for the promising Punjab youngster from last season, Arshdeep Singh, to join the party as in the fourth over, he sent back RR opener Manan Vohra with a remarkable reflex catch on his own bowling. It was followed by a delightful set of expressions from the team's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes as he enjoyed every bit of it and felt 'proud' of the effort.