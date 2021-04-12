 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes' 'roller-coaster' of emotions as a blinder is followed by a drop in same over

    Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes' 'roller-coaster' of emotions as a blinder is followed by a drop in same over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:50 PM

    We all have had those bittersweet moments when something exceptionally good is followed by an unwanted bottle-up. In the RR vs PBKS encounter, Jonty Rhodes turned into that man, as a brilliant catch by Arshdeep Singh, was followed by a sloppy drop from gloveman KL Rahul in the same over.

    Momentum starts feeling like a divine thing when everything you do starts coming off and just nothing goes wrong. Punjab Kings, batting first today, were having that kind of game after the first 10 overs as they kept on piling the misery on the Rajasthan Royals, with every passing moment. From a slow-start in the powerplay, an exceptional stand between KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda propelled them to a massive total of 221 runs.

    And that wasn't it. The PBKS unit got off to a dream start with the ball, as all it took the big quick Mohammed Shami, was the first delivery to dismiss a dangerous Ben Stokes. RR in chase of 222, turned 0-1. And it didn't took long for the promising Punjab youngster from last season, Arshdeep Singh, to join the party as in the fourth over, he sent back RR opener Manan Vohra with a remarkable reflex catch on his own bowling. It was followed by a delightful set of expressions from the team's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes as he enjoyed every bit of it and felt 'proud' of the effort.

    However, just few moments and a delivery later, there was an agonizing moment for Jonty Rhodes. Arshdeep Singh, who was bowling with some bite, beat Sanju Samson and drew an edge. It was dolly of a catch. Not for KL Rahul though, as he put down a sitter to hand over a life to Samson. Soon, the camera panned on Rhodes again. And this time, the wide grin was replaced by grim expressions of disappointment. Talk about changing fortunes.

