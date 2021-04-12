Twitter reacts to Chetan Sakariya's sensational' flying catch leaving Chris Morris 'shell-shocked'

Today at 10:10 PM
Want to see how unreal things humans can pull off? Just watch cricket. Today, it was RR's Chetan Sakariya taking a blinder on the bowling off Chris Morris in the 18th over against PBKS that left even Morris completely astonished, though there was a bizarre delay by the third umpire to give it out.
Is it a bird or a plane??
April 12, 2021
Just wow! From Sakariya👌
Outstanding catch & What an outstanding final over by Chetan Sakariya, on debut he finished with 3/31 with the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul— Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) April 12, 2021
What a Debut Claps claps claps👏👌#PBKSvsRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/streouuN4c
Take a bow Sakariya👏
Chetan Sakariya played his debut match in IPL with the figure of 4-0-3-31 with 13dots and a brilliant catch। #IPL2021 #RRvsKXIP #chetansakariya @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/bjJPsIuxnv— Rajdwip Das🇮🇳❤️ (@RajdwipDas10) April 12, 2021
Stunning from 'YOUNG GUN'💥
WHAT. A. CATCH. 💥#sakariya #PBKS #RR #IPL2021 #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/OgQtpy7UwD— Mahesh (@mahesh_4you) April 12, 2021
If someone ask you how you need to start career then show this man and his performance on debut.
Great start of his career .... What a catch Chetan Sakariya pic.twitter.com/qWaQiRT85V— Ashii guptaa (@ashii_gupta30) April 12, 2021
Definitely should thank him!
If RR somehow manage to chase this, they should thank Chetan Sakariya.— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) April 12, 2021
His catch to dismiss Pooran and the excellent last over, saved 20 runs from the eventual total!
All eyes on this young man for his efforts!
Lets have a moment and appreciate— Utsav mazumder (@Utsavmazumder2) April 12, 2021
Chetan Sakariya"s impressive ipl debut
3-31(4overs)
Gave only 5 runs with 2 wickets in the 20th OVER
Took a absolute stunner catch of dangerous Nicholas pooran
Great start to his career👏 pic.twitter.com/pYO82h3wji
Hope he continues
This is excellent from Chetan Sakariya. Hope he continues to flourish now. And that catch was cherry on the cake.#IPL2021 #RR— Kaustubh Mokal (@KaustubhMokal3) April 12, 2021
Brilliant from this young man!
What an outstanding final over by Chetan Sakariya, on debut he finished with 3/31 with the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul and also what an superb catch.#RRvPK #IPL2021— shreerang bagal (@imshreerang17) April 12, 2021
