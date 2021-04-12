Knock the Monday Blues out with three Punjab bets that would make you instantly rich

It is the IPL time and more than the players earning their wallets, it is time for the viewers to make the fullest use of their knowledge to earn some quick bucks. And a clash between Punjab and Rajasthan is the perfect way to start earning money if you haven’t already in this IPL season.

PBKS to score under 48.5 runs in the powerplay phase @1.9

IPL 2020 PBKS powerplay stats - 46.2 runs on average

Certainly, there’s no denying that KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal formed one of IPL’s most formidable opening pairs with 1094 runs in between them last season. But here is where things get tricky, neither of them last season got off to a prolific start in the powerplay, where they were smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. In fact, if anything, they got themselves off to the fourth-best start in the tournament, scoring 648 powerplay runs across 14 innings, which accounts for 46.28 runs on an average. That’s where this bet gets interesting, against Rajasthan Royals, the duo put on a show with a 183-run opening wicket stand. But at a cost, Punjab on average have failed to score above 48.5 runs in the powerplay last year, which seemingly doesn’t look like it will change this year. Even if Wasim Jaffer, PBKS’ batting coach is suggesting that Rahul will get off to a different gear, he has played at the strike rate of around 120s and 130s for two IPL seasons in a row. Now to the more interesting point, only Rahul has played at the venue, scoring 51 powerplay runs off 39 deliveries, playing out 41% dot balls. If history repeats itself, as it has done several times over the course of the IPL, you will not only find yourself getting back your investment but earn nearly 2X on this easy bet from SKY247.

Mayank Agarwal to score over 28.5 runs @1.9

Mayank against RR - 269 runs @29.9 and strike-rate of 162

H2H - 105 off 50 deliveries in 2020

If there was KL Rahul who was thwarting the bowling attacks last year, there was Mayank Agarwal who was putting on a show. Last season, the Karnataka opener scored 424 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 156.45, which shows he isn’t as slow a starter as Rahul. Even if he puts on a below-average performance, the right-handed batsman on the Wankhede track, conducive to great batting with the new ball should be able to cross the 28.5 run threshold. But hang on, that’s not the point here anyway, against Rajasthan Royals, Mayank had one of the best records in the tournament last year. How am I being so confident about it? Against the Royals, last season, Mayank scored 105 runs off 50 deliveries, at an astonishing average of 105, okay that makes sense. But hold on, we aren’t providing you half-baked information and suggesting that since he scored 105 last game, he would score another hundred here. Over the years, against RR, Mayank has scored 269 runs off 166 balls, averaging 29.9, which is above the required runs for us in this bet, at a strike rate of 162. Let’s talk about the Royals then, Jofra Archer was their lead bowler from last year, where he accounted for 20 of the Royals wickets. He isn’t available for at least the first game, which shows that there is nothing that could arguably stop Mayank Agarwal from scoring 28.5 runs, which at 1.9 is a deal that you should strike, only with SKY247.

PBKS to score over 7.5 sixes in the match @1.8

Ah, another Punjab bet, which shows their vulnerability, even though they have the mighty Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran in their setup. Have they added another firepower, yes, in the form of Shahrukh Khan, which is where the bet might swing in their favour? Last season despite the star-studded lineup, Punjab could only score 6.99 sixes on an average in the tournament across all phases, including the death. But that was a season, where they had underperformers in the middle-order, with Glenn Maxwell going six less the entire season. They signed Dawid Malan, who in fact could even replace Chris Gayle in this setup. Across the five T20Is against India, despite having one of his worst runs, the left-hander scored five sixes, which shows he can knock a few. Let’s extend it to Shahrukh, the right-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu. Across four innings in SMAT, the right-hander scored 7 sixes, with a high score of 40 and a strike rate of 220. Jhye Richardson, on the other hand, scored three sixes in the death, which shows that PBKS, with their might, including Nicholas Pooran, might very well breach the 7.5 sixes mark this time around. Now with the venue, at the Wankhede, in the last game - CSK vs DC - there were 15 sixes combined in the game, even when DC could only hit 5 sixes, which shows that 7.5 is breachable. And with you, you just have to place a simple bet with SKY247, assured of a 1.8X return, so why are you still here?