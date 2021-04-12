IPL 2021 | Will try to carry forward this form and momentum for the team, declares Nitish Rana

Following a man of the match display, Nitish Rana has declared that he will try to carry forward this form and momentum for KKR during the rest of the season. While stating his approach, Rana opened up on his celebration, which he reckoned was for a little celebration for his friends.

After being put into the spot of batting first, Nitish Rana did not put one wrong foot, as he got himself set on the Chennai wicket against a good SRH bowling attack. Post the initial spell of troubled waters, the left-hander got himself into immaculate touch, smashing every other delivery towards the boundary rope.

Eventually, the left-hander was dismissed for 56-ball 80 but his knock at the top of the order liberated the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik, who smacked the ball from the word go, in KKR’s ten-run win. In the video posted by IPLT20, Rana in a conversation with Harbhajan Singh admitted that he will try to carry forward this form and momentum into the future games.

“It feels really good, it is the first game of the season and to win it feels really nice. I will try to carry forward this form and help the team in the future as well. It was a fresh wicket, so I didn’t want to risk my wicket in the early overs. But as soon as I got set, I looked to attack the loose deliveries and get after the bowlers,” Rana told Harbhajan in the video posted by IPLT20.

When the Delhiite got to his half-century, he was seen celebrating with a hand movement. Rana cleared the air and stated that it was a celebration dedicated to his close friends, inspired by the song ‘Brown Munde’.

“(Regarding the celebration) it was a celebration for my friends, there is a song called Brown Munde and then I made a promise to them that if I get a few half-centuries, I will celebrate with that.”

In the post-match presentation as well, the left-hander reckoned that he wanted to play his shots only when there was an opportunity of getting a boundary.

“I thought the ball was in my slot so I went for it and luckily got four off my first ball. In my mind there's only one thing: play my shots if the ball is there. Just backed myself. Have played a lot of spin growing up,” he concluded.