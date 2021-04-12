 user tracker image
    Rahul Tewatia teed off last season against the then KXIP

    IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Rajasthan’s clash against Punjab

    Blitz

    Today at 1:42 PM

    Unfortunately for both Punjab and Rajasthan, last season was a one to forget as they finished outside the playoff spots. However, a fresh start, a renewed start to their rivalry will be on display at the Wankhede Stadium which could see the batters dominate the bowlers across the board.

    Last season, the then Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had contrasting starts to their season. While Punjab got themselves off to an embarrassing start, Rajasthan got themselves over the line in a quick fashion. Ironically, the clash between the two sides gave us one of the most gripping chases in the 2020 edition of the IPL, when Rahul Tewatia turned his fortunes from zero in hero in the span of two overs. 

    And in the other one, there was Ben Stokes blitz early before the likes of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith sealed the deal for the Punjab Kings, who were on the right track to making it to the playoffs, all of it despite Chris Gayle's staggering individual display, where he scored 99. 

    A lot has changed since then, KL Rahul has endured a tough run in the T20 format, Rahul Tewatia has had a struggle passing the Yo-Yo Test but the addition of several new figures adds a tangy spice to this contest. Will the trend of 2020 continue, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal spearheading the PBKS batting attack or will the new reign of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes take the scene by storm?

    Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head-to-Head

    Total – 21

    Rajasthan Royals - 12

    Punjab Kings - 9

    No Result - 0

    Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Last Meeting 

    At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, during their last meeting, Rajasthan Royals, powered by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson got over the line chasing 186 in the most seamless of fashions. Earlier in the day, skipper KL Rahul scored a 46 while Chris Gayle’s 99 ensured that Punjab had got a total of 185 in the first innings. 

    Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 4 - Probable Playing XI

    Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

    Punjab Kings - KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

    Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 4 Blitzpools Fantasy XI

    Fantasy XI from RR vs PBKS game © BlitzPools

    Wicket-keeper - KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran

    Batsmen - Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone

    All-rounder(s) - Ben Stokes

    Bowlers - Jhye Richardson, Kartik Tyagi, Mohammed Shami

    Captain - Sanju Samson

    Vice-Captain - KL Rahul

    Match info - 

    Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Match 4 

    Date – Monday, April 12, 2021

    Time – 7:30 PM IST

    Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

