IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Rajasthan’s clash against Punjab

Last season, the then Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had contrasting starts to their season. While Punjab got themselves off to an embarrassing start, Rajasthan got themselves over the line in a quick fashion. Ironically, the clash between the two sides gave us one of the most gripping chases in the 2020 edition of the IPL, when Rahul Tewatia turned his fortunes from zero in hero in the span of two overs.