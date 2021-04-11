Twitter reacts to ‘Spider cam’ coming to citizen Nitish Rana’s rescue

Over the last month, we all have been obsessed with a dose of Spider-Man, not because of Marvel doing anything but because of our own Desi spiderman, Rishabh Pant. But today, neither did Marvel launch a trailer nor was Rishabh Pant playing. However, there was a certain Spider involved, saving the citizen Nitish Rana. Just after the magician Rashid Khan had seen the back of Andre Russell, he was on the line to get another wicket.