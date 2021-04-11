Twitter reacts to ‘Spider cam’ coming to citizen Nitish Rana’s rescue

Today at 9:31 PM
Nitish Rana has lofted it, the ball seemingly looks like it will get into the lap of the fielder but hang on, what has happened here? Not Spiderman but spider cam has arrived right in time and has saved the KKR opener from holing out to the fielder in the deep, denying Rashid Khan another wicket.
Over the last month, we all have been obsessed with a dose of Spider-Man, not because of Marvel doing anything but because of our own Desi spiderman, Rishabh Pant. But today, neither did Marvel launch a trailer nor was Rishabh Pant playing. However, there was a certain Spider involved, saving the citizen Nitish Rana. Just after the magician Rashid Khan had seen the back of Andre Russell, he was on the line to get another wicket.
However, that’s when things took a turn for the good, at least for Rana. The left-handed opener slogged the ball, which looked like it was heading straight into the hands of the fielder, oh wait, only nearly. The spider cam not only came in between Rashid and his love story for wickets but also saved citizen Nitish Rana. It really took saving lives seriously. Now your turn, Spiderman!
Eventually, Rashid ended with figures of 2/24, which ensured that the Knight Riders didn’t get away with the game, after a racing start in the powerplay.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Spider cam saves Rana
April 11, 2021
Spidercam 🤦🏾♂️— #RP17 (@mannojak) April 11, 2021
That was a catch
Fans are still clueless
In 17th over of the inning Rashid Khan thrown a ball which given to a dead ball on which basis? Actually I was not heard properly. @cricketaakash #AskStar#SRHvKKR— PRINCE PALIWAL (@PrincePaliwal18) April 11, 2021
Dead Ball 🤨 pic.twitter.com/TCB1PhZGnv— AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) April 11, 2021
