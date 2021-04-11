Twitter reacts to classy Shubman Gill’s ‘no-look’ six welcoming Natarajan

Today at 8:44 PM
Shubman Gill was once again in action and once again amidst some extravagant shots, against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. Welcoming SRH’s T Natarajan, the opener smacked the bowler down the ground and guess what, even without looking at the ball.
After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad put the Kolkata Knight Riders to bat in what looked like a good decision from David Warner. But as we have witnessed in recent times, winning the toss isn’t the only prerequisite to winning games, you need to perform accordingly as well. That’s where the Sunrisers failed, with the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma feeding to the strengths of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana.
In no time, the Knights raced off to 33 in four overs, prompting Warner to bring his star-bowler Natarajan into the bowling attack. That wasn’t it all, he was welcomed in a fashion never seen before, as Gill launched a scathing attack that just took away all the sails of the pacer. In what was a no-look shot, the opener smacked the pacer straight down the ground. Incredible.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What an elegant shot
April 11, 2021
That six from Shubman just now! Class all over.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
Absolutely
That Shubman Gill on-drive for six will be one of the most elegant shots of the season.— . (@WOOSH_1806) April 11, 2021
Play that Shubman Gill six on loop please! What a hit!🔥— Karan Bhatia (@sonofsardar4) April 11, 2021
Incredible
What a shot from Shubman Gill, what a strike for six. pic.twitter.com/qxYI3ayqu1— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2021
Oh man...what a shot from Shubman Gill off Natarajan's first ball. Straight six and keeps his head down for the photographers. Cracker #SRHvKKR #IPL2021— Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) April 11, 2021
It can't get better
That six from Shubman Gill of Nattu’s first ball is just SPLENDID. Whatte Shot !!#IPL2021 #SRHvsKKR— Jinesh Moorthi (@Jinesh_Moorthi) April 11, 2021
Wowww. Wow. Wow! That six by Shubman Gill. Full face of bat, straight down the ground. Class written all over it #KKRvSRH #VIVOIPL— Aditya Mittal (@mittal_im) April 11, 2021
