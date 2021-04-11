 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to classy Shubman Gill’s ‘no-look’ six welcoming Natarajan

    Shubman Gill hitting a six during an IPL game against SRH

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:44 PM

    Shubman Gill was once again in action and once again amidst some extravagant shots, against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. Welcoming SRH’s T Natarajan, the opener smacked the bowler down the ground and guess what, even without looking at the ball.

    After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad put the Kolkata Knight Riders to bat in what looked like a good decision from David Warner. But as we have witnessed in recent times, winning the toss isn’t the only prerequisite to winning games, you need to perform accordingly as well. That’s where the Sunrisers failed, with the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma feeding to the strengths of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana.

    In no time, the Knights raced off to 33 in four overs, prompting Warner to bring his star-bowler Natarajan into the bowling attack. That wasn’t it all, he was welcomed in a fashion never seen before, as Gill launched a scathing attack that just took away all the sails of the pacer. In what was a no-look shot, the opener smacked the pacer straight down the ground. Incredible.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

