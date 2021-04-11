Three bets from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener against Kolkata Knight Riders that would help you land gold

Don’t get me wrong, this is the riskiest of bets, for Kolkata Knight Riders are the most errr, weird team when it comes to tactics. Last year, they had their batsmen all over the batting order, none understandable really but this time around? If 2019 IPL is suggestive of anything, KKR are a team that relies on their boundary shots. In 2019, 66% of their runs from the season came via boundaries, 1638 runs to be more specific. But last year, across the board - in powerplay and middle-overs - KKR were consistently there, seventh on the table in terms of boundaries scored. So by that terms, they clearly aren’t the most favourites to run away with this bet but hear me out. Last season was their star-striker Andre Russell and skipper Dinesh Karthik’s worst season with the bat. But even then, at the death they scored 65 boundaries on top of the 58 they scored in the middle-overs. On the other hand, SRH, who possess one of the best batting orders only scored 55 and 64 boundaries during the same time, which shows that KKR are well ahead of SRH in terms of boundaries scored. However, come to powerplay, SRH have scored 16 boundaries more than KKR but that’s where a lot of variables come into play. Last season, until the final stage of the tournament, KKR were busy finding their best combination at the top of the order but once they found out, expect the same this season, right from the first game of the tournament.