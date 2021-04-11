Suspended PSL 2021 season to resume on June 1

Today at 4:34 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the PSL, which commenced in February but was suspended owing to a Covid outbreak, will resume on June 1. The PCB have confirmed that each of the 20 remaining games will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
A day after the national side triumphed over South Africa in the first T20I, more good news has come Pakistan cricket’s way as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume in June. PSL 2021 initially commenced on February 20 and oversaw the completion of 14 matches, but a Covid outbreak within the tournament saw the organizers suspend the competition indefinitely.
Last month, reports emerged that the PCB were looking at a June window to reschedule the tournament, and the talks have now become true as the PCB have confirmed that the tournament will restart on June 1, with all the remaining matches being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
“The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will commence from 22 May in one hotel and following three days of training sessions, HBL PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June,” read an official PCB release.
The remaining schedule for the tournament is as follows:
1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)
2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)
3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)
4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)
5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)
6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)
7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)
8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)
9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)
10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)
11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)
12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)
13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)
14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)
16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)
17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)
18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)
20 June: Final (N)
