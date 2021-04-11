Suspended PSL 2021 season to resume on June 1

A day after the national side triumphed over South Africa in the first T20I, more good news has come Pakistan cricket’s way as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume in June. PSL 2021 initially commenced on February 20 and oversaw the completion of 14 matches, but a Covid outbreak within the tournament saw the organizers suspend the competition indefinitely.