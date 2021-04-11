Sky-rocket your stocks by placing these three bets from the Kolkata vs Hyderabad encounter

Today at 12:10 PM
The first Sunday of IPL 2021 will oversee a clash between two heavyweights as Kolkata Knight Riders take on the ever-consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk in Chennai. The contest is inevitably bound to be an absolute cracker, but this clash is tasty for more than one reason.
David Warner to score over 25.5 runs @ 1.90
Now we’re not exaggerating, but if you asked us to put all the money we have on one player, it would undoubtedly be David Warner. For him, scoring over 25.5 runs in a game is akin to having breakfast. Warner’s consistency in the IPL is absurd. Simply put, he is the most consistent batsman to have EVER graced the competition. Last season was his leanest in 5 years, yet amassed 548 runs at an incredible average of 39.14. He scored over 25.5 runs in 60% of the games last season and, most importantly, he is someone who tends to start a new season off emphatically. In 2020, Warner scored over 25.5 runs in 6 of his first 7 games, while in 2019, he started his season off with an absolute bang, registering 85, 69 and 100 in SRH’s first three games of the season. But this is not all. He loves playing against KKR. Warner’s last 6 scores against the Knight Riders read 47, 36, 67, 85, 37 and 126 and he has not failed to score over 25.5 versus the Morgan-led side since May 25, 2016. The SRH skipper has also scored 40 or more runs in each of his last three visits to Chennai, so it would be blasphemy to not back him to score at least 26, come Sunday. For Warner, sky's the limit, but you can make a fortune too. All you need to do is rush to sky247.com and capitalize on this market. Time’s running out. HURRY UP!
Shubman Gill to score over 24.5 @ 1.90
Young Shubman Gill is not quite Warner level yet, but trust us, he is very, very good. And despite being just 21 years old, he is bankable. Last season, he received flak for batting rather slowly, but, discarding his strike rate, the youngster was an absolute gun: he amassed 440 runs at an average of 33.84. A model of consistency, Gill scored over 24.5 runs in each of his last three IPL games in 2020 and, overall, scored at least 25 runs in 64% of KKR’s games last season. And like Warner, Gill, too, started his season off strongly. 5 of his first 7 IPL 2020 scores were over 24.5 runs and, incidentally, his highest score came against none other than his opponents come Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad. In fact, versus SRH last season, the 21-year-old scored over 24.5 in both the H2H games, amassing 70* & 36 respectively. Gill, unlike Warner, has not played much in Chennai, but in his young career, the opener has already earned the nickname of being a grafter; someone who accumulates tough runs on challenging wickets. Gill might have had an indifferent Test series versus England, but do yourself a favor and head to sky247.com RIGHT NOW and set yourself up for a bumper reward by laying your trust on this prodigal youngster.
SRH to score over 46.5 in the powerplay @ 1.90
SRH by no means had a perfect season in 2020, but one area in which they were head and shoulders above their opponents was batting in the powerplay. Their average powerplay score of 50.5 was not just the best in the league, but 2 better than every other team in the competition. Over 46.5 is what we’re backing them to score here, but in their last five group games of IPL 2020, Hyderabad, quite remarkably, scored over 50 in every single encounter. In 9 of their last 11 IPL games, SRH have scored over 46.5 in the powerplay and this includes a rampage versus Delhi where they posted a gargantuan 77 in six overs. Hyderabad posted 58 in the powerplay the last time they played Kolkata, but what will make Morgan and Co. fear is the fact that they’ll be up against the duo of Warner and Saha. In the three games they opened together in IPL 2020, Warner and Saha posted powerplay scores of 77, 58 and 56; with Chennai being a slow wicket where batting teams will need to make use of field restrictions, it is inevitable that these two will go hard in the first six, come Sunday. For your stocks to skyrocket, head to sky247.com RIGHT NOW and place a bet on this impeccable market.
