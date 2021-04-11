Sky-rocket your stocks by placing these three bets from the Kolkata vs Hyderabad encounter

Now we’re not exaggerating, but if you asked us to put all the money we have on one player, it would undoubtedly be David Warner. For him, scoring over 25.5 runs in a game is akin to having breakfast. Warner’s consistency in the IPL is absurd. Simply put, he is the most consistent batsman to have EVER graced the competition. Last season was his leanest in 5 years, yet amassed 548 runs at an incredible average of 39.14. He scored over 25.5 runs in 60% of the games last season and, most importantly, he is someone who tends to start a new season off emphatically. In 2020, Warner scored over 25.5 runs in 6 of his first 7 games, while in 2019, he started his season off with an absolute bang, registering 85, 69 and 100 in SRH’s first three games of the season. But this is not all. He loves playing against KKR. Warner’s last 6 scores against the Knight Riders read 47, 36, 67, 85, 37 and 126 and he has not failed to score over 25.5 versus the Morgan-led side since May 25, 2016. The SRH skipper has also scored 40 or more runs in each of his last three visits to Chennai, so it would be blasphemy to not back him to score at least 26, come Sunday. For Warner, sky's the limit, but you can make a fortune too. All you need to do is rush to sky247.com and capitalize on this market. Time’s running out. HURRY UP!