Kick-start your Monday in picture-perfect fashion by placing these three bets from Punjab vs Rajasthan

The two most volatile and capricious sides in the competition, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will lock horns in what promises to be a humdinger of an encounter at the Wankhede on Monday. In general, runs galore when these two sides clash, but there is also a window for cash to overflow.

Punjab runs over 27.5 at the time of the first dismissal @ 1.83

Saying that Punjab will lose their first wicket only after scoring at least 28 runs is not too different from endorsing Mumbai Indians as the favorites to win IPL 2021 - it is obvious. Both their openers had A+ seasons in IPL 2020, and the Rahul-Mayank combo was simply the most prolific opening pair in the entire competition. Together, in 10 innings, the duo added 641 runs at an average of 64.1 and only failed to score over 27.5 twice. Incidentally, it was against Rajasthan that they put up the highest opening stand of the season - 183, in Sharjah - the game in which one of Punjab’s two openers, Mayank Agarwal, went on to blast an immaculate ton. But why this bet is enticing is not just because of Rahul and Mayank, but also because of the Wankhede. The last 10 IPL games at the Wankhede have seen opening pairs average an astonishing 55.4, with teams failing to score over 27.5 runs just twice. In fact, it was only 18 hours ago that the Delhi duo of Dhawan and Shaw put on a mind-numbing 138 for the first wicket. Rahul and Agarwal have not opened together at this venue, but Punjab did, however, add 116 for the opening stand the last time they played in Mumbai. The numbers speak for themselves, so head to Betbarter ASAP and capitalize on this market to kick-start your week in glorious fashion.

KL Rahul to score over 30.5 runs @ 1.85

Is KL Rahul the best batsman in the IPL? Debatable. Is KL Rahul the most prolific run-getter in the competition? Abso-effing-lutely. The orange cap winner from IPL 2020, Rahul’s run of form in the IPL, since joining Punjab, has been outrageous. Across the last three seasons, the Punjab skipper has accumulated 670, 593 and 639 runs respectively and in each of the three seasons, he’s finished with an average over 53. Passing the score of 30 might be a challenge for a few, but for Rahul, it certainly isn’t - in IPL 2020, the Punjab skipper scored over 30.5 in more than half his games and had a stretch at the start of the season where he scored over 30.5 in 6 off his first 9 matches. Now it’s undeniable that the right-hander endured a tough time in the England T20Is, but for some reason, he turns into a different beast altogether when he faces the Royals. In both encounters last season, Rahul crossed the 30.5 run-mark versus RR (69 and 46) and, since joining the Kings, he’s posted scores of 84, 95, 4, 52, 69 and 46 versus the Royals, crossing the 30.5 run-mark in all but one occasion. As if this isn’t enough incentive to place a bet already, let us tell you about the Wankhede factor - since joining Punjab, Rahul’s score at the Wankhede in the IPL read 94 and 100. A combo of Wankhede + Royals is inevitably bound to turn Rahul into God, so we’d advise you to take this opportunity to rush to Betbarter and splash the cash on the Punjab skipper.

Ben Stokes to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.85

T20 cricket might be Ben Stokes’ weakest (or least strong?) format, but we’ll make something clear: we’ll never, ever bet on him to fail. Certainly not to the extent that we back him to score LESS THAN 23. IPL 2020, for personal reasons more than anything, was a rough season for Stokes, but he still had quite an impact. Sporting his new-found opener avatar, the southpaw amassed 285 runs, struck a match-winning ton against the champions and averaged over 40. He got better and better as the season progressed and ended the tournament extremely strongly, finishing with scores of 30, 107, 50 and 18. This is generic, of course, so let’s get to the specifics that matter. Why you “need” to place this bet is because Stokes simply loves batting against Punjab. In 5 innings against the Kings, Stokes has blasted 132 runs off just 80 balls and has struck two fifties with a 150+ SR. In his only appearance versus Punjab last season, Stokes bludgeoned 50 off just 26 balls and he’ll head into Monday’s contest knowing he could pull off a repeat, given the game will be played in the batting paradise that is Wankhede. With scores of 99 and 35 under his belt in his last two innings, Stokes is coming into this IPL in decent hitting nick, so it would be prudent to head to Betbarter and place a bet on the Superman from Durham to set the stage ablaze come Monday.