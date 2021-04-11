IPL 2021 | We didn’t execute our plans well enough with the ball, concedes David Warner

After losing to KKR by 10 runs, SRH skipper David Warner has conceded that the Men in Orange didn’t execute their plans well enough with the ball on the night. Warner also praised the efforts of the SRH duo of Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow, who nearly took the game away from KKR.

Post the toss, a gleeful David Warner was excited with the Sunrisers taking the field against a KKR side, who have struggled in the powerplay. However, even with the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma, SRH could only make one breakthrough in the powerplay. After the powerplay phase, they consistently gave away boundaries every over, as KKR took their chances in the innings, scoring 187.

Despite the religious effort from Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow and Abdul Samad, the Men in Orange succumbed to a ten-run loss, which irked the Sunrisers skipper David Warner. Warner, in the post-match presentation, conceded that the bowlers didn’t execute their plans well enough, giving away too many runs on this wicket. However, the Australian praised the SRH middle-order, for putting on a show in the middle despite all odds stacked against them.

“I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We misexecuted the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances," Warner admitted in the post-match presentation.

"The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us,” he added.

Warner also added that while they would have wanted to get off to a winning start, it is important to get acclimatized to the square and the dimensions of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground,” he concluded.