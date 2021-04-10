IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Today at 2:08 AM
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined INR 12 lakh for Code of Conduct Breach after his side maintained a slow over-rate during the team’s encounter versus Delhi Capitals. On Saturday, CSK lost their first game of IPL 2021 to the Capitals by a 7-wicket margin.
The BCCI have added salt to Chennai Super Kings’ wounds as the franchise’s skipper, MS Dhoni, has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate in his side’s encounter versus Delhi Capitals on Saturday. CSK, defending 189, bowled only 18.4 overs as the Capitals chased the target down comfortably, but failure to meet the stipulated target has seen Dhoni be fined 12 lakh.
“Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh,” read an official release from IPL.
A second offence will see the skipper, Dhoni, receiving a 24 lakh fine, along with which each team member will be fined INR 6 lakh or 25% match fee fine (whichever is lesser). A third offence will result in an INR 30 lakh fine, one-match ban for the captain and INR 12 lakh or 50% match fee fine (whichever is lesser) for each member of the team excluding the captain.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.