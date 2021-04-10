Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni trying to stump Dhawan on beamer from Moeen Ali

Today at 11:33 PM
There are not many dull moments with MS Dhoni in the middle. And his interesting tactics were on display today as well after he tried to stump Shikhar Dhawan on a beamer from CSK spinner Moeen Ali, as the ball slipped out his hands. But it was called a no-ball. So, no reward for the quirky attempt.
Moeen Ali Moon ball!
April 10, 2021
SCAM 2021?? :P
Just fun #dhawan dhawan moeen ali#Dhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/0DDwf5fzHI— Shivam (@ShivamDevgan95) April 10, 2021
Yes! Should have used him a bit early
Someone like Dhoni missed the trick of using Moeen Ali In power play against Dhawan. Shocking.#IPL2021 #DCvCSK #CSKvDC— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 10, 2021
Hold my beer bro!
Hey,you have missed some full toss bouncer from moeen ali— VivekMSDIAN07 (@imvikky07) April 10, 2021
Yes yes... there's one 😅😅— #GillOP (@KnightRiderr77) April 10, 2021
Yeah! That should have worked for CSK :|
Moeen Ali had to be brought bit early. Did Dhoni miss a trick here?#CSKvsDD— Koushik (@Koushik1827) April 10, 2021
Classical performance from DC
Well played dc had the mindset to set the game from start and good batting from shikar Dhawan and Prithivi Shaw didnt expect that . #csk #dc #CSKvDC— Blaze art (@Anish51981435) April 10, 2021
Naaam toh suna hi hoga!! "GABBAR"
SHIKHAR DHAWAN (GABBAR) HIT THE LAST SIX#FanOfTheMatch #CSKvsDC #IPL2021 @ViCustomerCare— Samant Rai 👨🏻🏫 (@samantbansal) April 10, 2021
Whatta player he is!
👉Shikhar dhawan— Prashant (@Kunalpandit024) April 10, 2021
#FanOfTheMatch #CSKvsDC #IPL2021
Young gun got shots!
Well played da @PrithviShaw . Happy for you#CSKvsDC #PrithviShaw #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Luv3MnGLP2— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) April 10, 2021
