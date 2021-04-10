 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni trying to stump Dhawan on beamer from Moeen Ali

    Moeen Ali moon ball to Shikhar Dhawan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:33 PM

    There are not many dull moments with MS Dhoni in the middle. And his interesting tactics were on display today as well after he tried to stump Shikhar Dhawan on a beamer from CSK spinner Moeen Ali, as the ball slipped out his hands. But it was called a no-ball. So, no reward for the quirky attempt.

    Moeen Ali Moon ball!

    SCAM 2021?? :P

    Yes! Should have used him a bit early

    Hold my beer bro! 

    Yeah! That should have worked for CSK :|

    Classical performance from DC

    Naaam toh suna hi hoga!! "GABBAR"

    Whatta player he is!

    Young gun got shots!

