Twitter reacts to Jadeja falsely blaming Avesh Khan for his terrible mix-up with Raina

Today at 9:56 PM
Suresh Raina is batting beautifully. He is smashing the second string Delhi Capitals' bowling unit for fun. Collecting boundaries from different nooks and corners of the ground. But then comes the anti-climax. What DC bowlers couldn't, Ravindra Jadeja does, as he gets him run-out with a mix-up.
Worst of all. He blames it on the bowler Avesh Khan. First of all, if you are an Indian fan, calm down, and stop replaying the 2017 Champions Trophy finale and Jadeja's role in the Hardik Pandya's run-out over and again. Come back to the Wankhede. Avesh Khan comes in to bowl the 16th over.
Ravindra Jadeja, the comeback man, turns the first ball of the over towards the deep backward square leg, and completes a quick single. Now, both the players are great runners between the wickets. Jadeja decides to go for the second run. He turns back quickly. Now, after completing the first run by running on the pitch, he takes a slightly round turn. The bowler Avesh Khan comes in his way, which was going to happen. As it's not like the bowler had moved an inch. Furthermore, there was still some room to run between the wickets.
But it's a slight misjudgment from Jadeja. On the other hand, Raina is running at a speed of knots. And then, Jadeja aborts the second, It leaves Raina in no man's land. And the fielder throws at the wicketkeeper's end as Rishabh Pant, takes down the bails. Raina is sold down the river. And finally, what DC bowlers couldn't, miscommunication between Jadeja and Raina does. Raina is run-out after a well-made fifty.
Huge mix-up there!
April 10, 2021
Hahaha!🤪
Jadeja runout karwane me maahir h lagta h,,,,raina ko runout karwa diya🤪🤪🤪— Aashu rajput (@Aashura22986847) April 10, 2021
Katappa & Bahubali story!
Ravindra Jadeja Makes Raina Runout— Sahil Waingankar Official (Iamsahil_02) (@Sahil55237943) April 10, 2021
Le Hardik Pandya to Raina pic.twitter.com/dpivZAw92O
Yeah! Completely.
Raina's Runout and Dhoni's Wicket Changed the momentum lol— S A N A T H 🌟 (@Freak4Kolly) April 10, 2021
TRUE AF!
CSK would have got 200 had raina wouldn't have been runout— 🌱Paras Bisht🌱 (@sunmercury5) April 10, 2021
NO comments!
Your views on Raina Runout?— Jenil Patel (@JenilPa49207886) April 10, 2021
Exactly that's how it turned out to look like!
#Raina runout worse than Rohit sharma runout. Was absolutely rooting for #csk for this man. What a glorious comeback. 👏— Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) April 10, 2021
@imjadeja kya bhai kra liye raina ko runout bhut bekar aadmi ho yrr— RISHABH RAI (@RISHABH72867666) April 10, 2021
- Suresh Raina
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Avesh Khan
- Rishabh Pant
- Ipl 2012
- Chennai Super Kings
- Delhi Capitals
