Twitter reacts to Jadeja falsely blaming Avesh Khan for his terrible mix-up with Raina

Ravindra Jadeja, the comeback man, turns the first ball of the over towards the deep backward square leg, and completes a quick single. Now, both the players are great runners between the wickets. Jadeja decides to go for the second run. He turns back quickly. Now, after completing the first run by running on the pitch, he takes a slightly round turn. The bowler Avesh Khan comes in his way, which was going to happen. As it's not like the bowler had moved an inch. Furthermore, there was still some room to run between the wickets.