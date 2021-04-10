 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to a shocked Stoinis after 'sloppy' Amit Mishra jogs to allow an easy boundary

    Stoinis not happy with Mishra's fielding

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:10 PM

    What can be the worst possible start for a bowler? Bowl a no-ball? Pretty much. But Delhi showcased their old daredevilry when they went a step ahead and conceded a four on the free hit delivery by Marcus Stoinis as Amit Mishra failed to cut down an easy four. It left the Aussie miffed.

    So, it's the 13th over of the game. Marcus Stoinis comes in to bowl. He's the man with a golden arm. The man supposed to break the game. DC needs a breakthrough immediately. But he starts off in the worst manner possible. Not only he bowls a beamer but that goes for a maximum too with Ambati Rayudu cashing in on the loose delivery. That's not it. The free hit comes up next. Can the Aussie keep the run flow down?

    He does a pretty good job. Rolls his finger and beats Rayudu. The balls hits his ribs. Doesn't have much legs on it, still wide enough of Rishabh Pant to fox him. But, it would be stopped after all, two fielders are converging on it. At least, we thought so. Then comes the most hilarious bit of fielding seen in a long time. There is a race between Amit Mishra and the ball. Who will win it? Surely, the fielder. The ball isn't going fast. But wait, Mishra doesn't even go full tilt. The 38-year-old is jogging as if at some park. The ball is trickling down towards the boundary. Rahane is looking helplessly as he can't do a thing. Dear O Dear, and it goes for a four, the most unlikely of the night.

    The camera soon pans on Marcus Stoinis. He's left miffed. It's as if someone has just rubbed salt on his open wound. Pant is also, amazed at the lackluster attempt. Terrible, to say the least.

    Should make them listen 'Bhaag Bhaag DK BOSS' Mp3 :P

    Can't be that worst too! 

    He's got that skills to enter 11 :|

    Looks like!

    Hahaha! Even Mishra has fans.

    Ask someone to watch the video above!

    Rolf!

