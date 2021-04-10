Place these three bets on the Chennai vs Delhi game and turn richie rich overnight

The battle between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be a clash between Delhi's biggest batting weakness and one of CSK's stronger suits. Delhi Capitals, on average, scored 42.17 runs in the first six overs, which was the third-worst in IPL 2020. While in the last three games, only once did they even score more than 41 runs. Also, in the H2H games between the two sides, DC ended up with scores of 41 and 36 respectively, again much below 50 runs. Now, not only do they possess a poor powerplay record but they will be up against CSK, who concede 44.8 runs in the first six overs - the second best ER in 2020 IPL. In the last three IPL games, only once have a side scored 50 runs against CSK, which again proves their powerplay prowess. Also, notably, in the last three games at the Wankhede, in six attempts, four times out of six teams have failed to score 50 runs in the powerplay. Given that it looks almost certain that Delhi won't be passing the 50-run mark in the first six overs, it'd be wise to head to Bethive right away and capitalize on this market.