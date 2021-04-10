Place these three bets on the Chennai vs Delhi game and turn richie rich overnight

Today at 12:44 PM
From being MS Dhoni's protege to leading Delhi for the first time as captain against him, Rishabh Pant will embark on a new journey on April 10 at the Wankhede. DC are one of the red-hot favorites for the IPL title, while CSK, after last season, aren't the side that many are placing their bets on.
Delhi Capitals to score below 49.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84
Last three games- 41, 65, 32
H2H- 41, 36
Last three IPL games at the venue- 49, 46, 44, 59, 45, 6
The battle between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be a clash between Delhi's biggest batting weakness and one of CSK's stronger suits. Delhi Capitals, on average, scored 42.17 runs in the first six overs, which was the third-worst in IPL 2020. While in the last three games, only once did they even score more than 41 runs. Also, in the H2H games between the two sides, DC ended up with scores of 41 and 36 respectively, again much below 50 runs. Now, not only do they possess a poor powerplay record but they will be up against CSK, who concede 44.8 runs in the first six overs - the second best ER in 2020 IPL. In the last three IPL games, only once have a side scored 50 runs against CSK, which again proves their powerplay prowess. Also, notably, in the last three games at the Wankhede, in six attempts, four times out of six teams have failed to score 50 runs in the powerplay. Given that it looks almost certain that Delhi won't be passing the 50-run mark in the first six overs, it'd be wise to head to Bethive right away and capitalize on this market.
Chennai Super Kings' total above 23.5 runs at the fall of 1st wicket @ 1.85
Last three times- 82, 50, 46
H2H- 0, 23
Last three IPL games at the venue- 49, 46, 36, 40, 12, 70
Opening was one of the Achilles Heel for the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL 2020. But they sorted out the weakness at the end by opening with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a golden run at the position and made the opening slot his own alongside Faf du Plessis. In the last three IPL games, CSK have plundered opening scores of 82, 50 and 46 respectively. So, there are high chances of CSK's opening pair of Faf and Gaikwad adding 24 runs for the opening wicket. Also, at the venue, in the last three games, out of six times that teams have batted, only once have the openers failed to score 24 or more. CSK might have a poor record in the H2H games but at that time, Faf-Gaikwad weren't opening for Chennai. There is enough to suggest that the CSK opening pair should easily cross the 23-run-mark, so it'll be prudent to rush to Bethive and place a bet on the same RIGHT NOW!
Rishabh Pant to score above 23.5 runs @ 1.85
Last three IPL games - 56, 2*, 3
Recent T20I scores - 30, 25, 26
H2H- 37
Venue Avg: 62.5
Pant vs CSK- 222 runs, Avg: 44.40, SR- 162.04
Rishabh Pant is in that kind of form at the moment that even if you unleash him on an uncovered pitch, he will find a way to score runs. The 23-year-old has been a star for India in 2021 and has performed exceptionally well across formats. He's coming off a great series against England and now that he's given the responsibility of captaincy, he's likely to play more maturely and that increases his chances of scoring 24 or more, greatly. Not to forget, in the last three T20I games that he batted against England, not even once he scored less than 25 runs. Then combine it with the fact that the southpaw averages 62.5 at the venue and above all, loves to take down the CSK bowlers. The DC star averages in mid 40s against Dhoni's men with an exceptional SR of 162.04. He had made a 25-ball-37 against CSK, last year. Forget 24, it would be a surprise if Pant doesn't get a lot more, given he would look to stamp his authority in his first game as skipper and cash in on his great form. Heading to Bethive and backing Pant might just be your gateway to becoming a rich, rich person overnight. Give it a shot!
