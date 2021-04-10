IPL 2021 | The execution from the bowlers was poor, laments MS Dhoni 

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Losing skipper MS Dhoni wasn't too impressed with the way the CSK bowlers went about their business and termed the execution 'poor' from them. However, he lauded the batsmen for putting up a good show as CSK piled up 188 runs after being reduced to 7 for 2 inside the first 13 balls of the game.
After enduring a poor season with the bat last year, Chennai Super Kings had the worst possible start in the opening fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede, on Saturday. After the openers failed with the bat, others batters took on the responsibility to not only score runs but at a rapid pace to help CSK post 188 runs on the board. However, their bowling put up a no show as they kept getting hammered and had no answers to Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw's onslaught. In the end, DC won the game comfortably with eight balls to spare.
Reflecting on the loss, MS Dhoni, in the post-match presentation, stated that the batsmen did a good job but the bowlers weren't up to the mark.
"A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters they did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.
He further added that the team needed extra runs on the wicket with the dew factor and highlighted that 200 will be a must on a pitch like this.
"The opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start, when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this."
