IPL 2021 | The execution from the bowlers was poor, laments MS Dhoni 

"A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters they did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.