IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Chennai's clash against Delhi

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. With a host of options to pick from, we bring you the best options to gain some bragging rights and make some money on the side as well, all on BlitzPools.
As Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals begin the latest season of the IPL, they come in with extremely different fortunes. Chennai, a side that has a history of being one of the best franchises in the IPL, struggled for form as they finished out of the playoff for the first time in their history. Delhi, on the other hand, a team that has been struggling in most seasons since the inception of the IPL, managed to make their maiden appearance in an IPL final.
However, this time around, questions would be plenty for both sides, who would be missing their South African stars with them still under quarantine. For Delhi, it comes as a hammer blow, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje leading their bowling attack. Delhi’s problems don’t stop there, they will also have a tough time replacing Axar Patel, who not only bowled with the new ball but controlled the pace of the innings with the ball.
For Chennai, it is a problem of plenty, several players who could fill in at any given role but will they have enough time to identify their best side, for the clash against Delhi?
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head
Total – 23
Chennai Super Kings – 15
Delhi Capitals – 8
No Result - 0
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Last Meeting
The last time the two sides faced off in the IPL was at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium it was Delhi who came out on top in a thrilling run chase. After CSK put up 179, thanks to Faf du Plessis half-century and cameos from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, an unbeaten Shikhar Dhawan century, and a quickfire 21 by Axar Patel handed the Capitals the double over their more illustrious rivals in the tensest of fashions.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 2 - Probable Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur
Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 2 Blitzpools Fantasy XI
Wicket-keeper - Rishabh Pant
Batsmen - Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu
All-rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo
Bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Chris Woakes, Amit Mishra
Captain - Rishabh Pant
Vice-Captain - Prithvi Shaw
Match info -
Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Match 2,
Date – Saturday, April 10, 2021
Time – 7:30 PM IST
Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
