IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Chennai's clash against Delhi

As Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals begin the latest season of the IPL, they come in with extremely different fortunes. Chennai, a side that has a history of being one of the best franchises in the IPL, struggled for form as they finished out of the playoff for the first time in their history. Delhi, on the other hand, a team that has been struggling in most seasons since the inception of the IPL, managed to make their maiden appearance in an IPL final.