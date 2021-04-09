Twitter reacts to ‘sloppy skipper’ Virat Kohli giving himself black-eye after dropping sitter

Today at 9:33 PM
Virat Kohli has enjoyed a strained relationship with ‘knockouts’, but the RCB skipper took the talking point to the next level today in Chennai by almost knocking himself out. After Krunal Pandya smashed a Jamieson half-volley, Kohli, at mid-off, gave himself a black eye after dropping a sitter.
They say some things never change. Well, things threatened to change after Virat Kohli won the toss, for once, but normalcy was restored once RCB took to the field. There were tactical blunders, there were many moments of clownery and, unsurprisingly, there were drop catches in plenty. But among all the tomfoolery that went on in the first innings of IPL 2021 - including drop catches from Siraj and Sundar - it was Kohli’s moment of madness that took the cake for the ‘most ridiculous moment of the day’. The RCB skipper once again gave a timely reminder why he is the best in the world - erm when it comes to putting down sitters.
At 146/5 at the start of the 18th over, Mumbai had slowed down considerably and were looking to unleash. And so, when Kyle Jamieson landed one in the slot, Krunal Pandya’s eyes lit up. The southpaw looked to smash the leather off the ball and tried to hit it hard straight down the ground. To his dismay, though, he didn’t get the elevation and the ball, for all money, looked like it was headed straight to the hands of the fielder at mid-off. Well, the ball did travel straight to mid-off, but luckily for Krunal, there was a certain Kohli stationed there waiting to lend him the senior Pandya a life.
As the ball headed straight to him, the RCB skipper, somehow, made a meal of it. He lost both the trajectory of the ball and his balance and quite amusingly not just dropped it, but ended up hurting himself. Kohli misjudged the incoming ball so bad that it went straight through his hands and hit his face, giving him a black eye. As if it wasn’t enough embarrassment already, though, Kohli’s brain and mind, too, stopped working soon as two balls later, he gifted MI a free hit by not having enough fielders outside the circle.
A tough day to be a Virat Kohli and RCB fan, we suppose, or just another day, you decide!
Oh! That looks nasty
April 9, 2021
Hope Virat Kohli is Fine. Eyes seems swollen and Red. Stop IPL but keep him fit and fine.— Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) April 9, 2021
Virat Kohli >>>> Whole IPL.
OUCH!
Ball hit under of Virat Kohli's eyes. And hope all well, and he is fine. But still he is on the field, he's dedication level is Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/4io7QXAqrU— DIE HARD FAN OF PRABHAS 😎🔥 (@Pranay___Varma) April 9, 2021
The bruise by Virat Kohli's eyes is so visible.. thank god it didn't hit the eye directly.. that would be ghastly and dangerous.— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) April 9, 2021
Virat Kohli drops a hard Krunal hit
Well you can't close your eyes while catching a ball,— Troll Virat Kohli (@TrollKohli) April 9, 2021
It's basics 🤦♂️
Somebody teach him basics #IPL2021 #MIvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8AjfNn3CwS
His eyes looks real bad. It's swollen and red. Just hope that he's actually fine and not hiding his pain 🥺#RCBvsMI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Km1z6lZZXZ— Samriddhi🍒 (@viratscookie) April 9, 2021
That would've hurt
Virat Kohli drops a regulation catch at mid-off and cops a cricket ball to the eye.— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) April 9, 2021
A bright bruise immediately starts forming under his right eye - would’ve hurt.#IPL2021 #MIvRCB
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.