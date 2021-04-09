Twitter reacts to ‘sloppy skipper’ Virat Kohli giving himself black-eye after dropping sitter

They say some things never change. Well, things threatened to change after Virat Kohli won the toss, for once, but normalcy was restored once RCB took to the field. There were tactical blunders, there were many moments of clownery and, unsurprisingly, there were drop catches in plenty. But among all the tomfoolery that went on in the first innings of IPL 2021 - including drop catches from Siraj and Sundar - it was Kohli’s moment of madness that took the cake for the ‘most ridiculous moment of the day’. The RCB skipper once again gave a timely reminder why he is the best in the world - erm when it comes to putting down sitters.