Twitter reacts to Kohli-Rohit ‘rift’ intensifying as RCB skipper rushes to run Hitman out

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and run-outs. Find us a better trio, we dare you. We’ve seen these two be involved in run-outs, a lot, but today, for once, it was Kohli who did a number on Rohit. After debutant Chris Lynn sold his skipper down the river, Kohli put his skates on to ensure Rohit perished.
Virat Kohli runs out Rohit Sharma
Brilliant fielding by Virat Kohli to get Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/twxeAosTZG— n. (@comeonvirat) April 9, 2021
That's astonishing
Rohit Sharma and run-outs --— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 9, 2021
36 dismissals (11 times out himself, 25 times his partner gets out)
It's the most by any player in the history of the IPL 🙈#IPL2021 #MIvRCB
LOL
#MIvRCB— Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh1609) April 9, 2021
*First wicket of #IPL2021 *
Rohit Sharma run out by Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/n0v3SryY9J
All fingers crossed
Looks like the season started well for Virat Kohli. First, won the toss and then dismissing his ‘mate’, Rohit Sharma. The stars are finally aligning?#ViratKohli #RohitSharma #MIvRCB #IPL2021— Koustav Sengupta (@FromKoustav) April 9, 2021
Virat Kohli + Rohit Sharma = Runouts
What a Sharp bit of fielding from the #RCB Skipper Virat Kohli to depart Rohit Sharma for 19.#MIvRCB #MumbaiIndians #MIvsRCB #Cricket #RCB #MI #ProBatsman pic.twitter.com/RaJMwRQsxz— ProBatsman (@probatsman) April 9, 2021
Hahahaha
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli involved in a run-out. Seems normal to me 🌚— Lakshman Prabhu (@1lakshmanprabhu) April 9, 2021
#RCBvsMI #RCB #MIvRCB #RohitSharma #IPL2021 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/YwGtCXnEO3— arpana (@minibullet) April 9, 2021
