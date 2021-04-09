 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Kohli-Rohit ‘rift’ intensifying as RCB skipper rushes to run Hitman out

    Rohit Sharma getting runout during an IPL game against RCB

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:17 PM

    Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and run-outs. Find us a better trio, we dare you. We’ve seen these two be involved in run-outs, a lot, but today, for once, it was Kohli who did a number on Rohit. After debutant Chris Lynn sold his skipper down the river, Kohli put his skates on to ensure Rohit perished.

    Virat Kohli runs out Rohit Sharma

    That's astonishing

    LOL

    All fingers crossed

    Virat Kohli + Rohit Sharma = Runouts

    Hahahaha

